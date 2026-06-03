Heated Rivalry set for Blu-ray and DVD collector’s release

Heated Rivalry is set for a Blu-ray and DVD release, available to pre-order now ahead of an April 2027 distribution date.

The hit Crave hockey series will be released on physical media via Amazon, including a special 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition.

A Heated Rivalry season 1 4K Blu-ray set is available to pre-order for £63.11. A standard Blu-ray edition is on pre-sale for £27.49, with the DVD priced at £23.75.

Physical copies are expected to include bonus features such as deleted scenes, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

When is Heated Rivalry season 2 coming out?

Amazon is set to start distributing the physical copies on 30 April 2027, with UK delivery expected from early May 2027.

The release of the three editions coincides with the return of Heated Rivalry season 2, slated to premiere in April 2027.

Season 2 is set to begin filming this July in Montreal and Toronto, Canada, with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles as Shane and Ilya.

The six-part series, inspired by Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, was renewed for a second instalment in December last year and is modelled on The Long Game novel.

What is Heated Rivalry season 2 about?

According to the official book synopsis, the story picks up roughly ten years into Ilya and Shane’s relationship (three years after the season 1 finale).

Reid’s work explores Ilya’s struggles with his mental health and his desire for a public relationship with Shane.

In true Heated Rivalry fashion, the pair argue, make up, and after a turbulent but passionate closeted relationship, eventually go public when they are photographed kissing in the back of a teammate’s picture.

Heated Rivalry season 2 will be available to stream in the UK via Sky and NOW

Alongside the original cast, including François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Heated Rivalry season 2 is reportedly casting eight new characters – including a homophobic villain.

Heated Rivalry season 2 has been confirmed to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.