Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft says his dream role is ‘Timothée Chalamet’s love interest in anything’

Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft has shared his dream role in a new interview – but he’s not fussed about the TV show or film in question, so long as he’s appearing opposite Timothée Chalamet as his love interest.



Naturally, we’re manifesting this for him.



Speaking to AnotherMag the same week of release of Heartstopper season two – currently enjoying a 100% ‘Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Sebastian shared his admiration for the Dune star.



Asked ‘is there a role you’d really love to play?’ Sebastian – who plays Ben on the hit Netflix TV show – replied: “Timothée Chalamet’s love interest in anything.”



Interestingly, Sebastian is currently appearing on stage in the lead role in 4000 Miles at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre – a role Call Me By Your Name star Timothée was originally due to play.

“I would walk over hot coals to work with Greta Gerwig” – Sebastian Croft

“I was named after Sebastian Flyte in Brideshead Revisited,” Sebastian added of hoped-for future roles. “And obviously, that’s like an iconic gay story, and it’s set in Oxford, so that would probably be my dream part to play.”

The 21-year-old added that his dream director to work with is Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig. “I would walk over hot coals and then staple myself in the foot to work with her,” he said.



Elsewhere in the interview, Sebastian revealed that his queer icon is the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and his Snatch Game impersonation would be “Claudia Winkleman from The Traitors, including the huge fringe.”



Sebastian’s next role is in the romantic comedy film How to Date Billy Walsh. His other TV roles include Game of Thrones and Penny Dreadful.