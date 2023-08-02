Heartstopper S2 gets 100% rating – and the season isn’t even out yet!

Heartstopper is going two-for-two when it comes to approval ratings. With a day to go until the second season debuts on Netflix (Thursday 3 August) the second season already has a 100% approval rating on score aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

The score, based on 17 reviews from critics comes with the consensus that: “Beautifully acted and scripted, Heartstopper‘s second season is fit to bursting with emotional truth.”

The first season of Heartstopper also achieved the rare rating and currently stands with a 96% score from fans.

In our own five-star review Attitude said Heartstopper maintains its “youthful and optimistic glow,” despite more mature content.

The Heartstopper cast in their Attitude shoot last year (Image: Attitude)

Regarding this, “The series does a good job of balancing the familiar loving tone of Heartstopper with the increase in serious themes and content.”

Alice Oseman told the Radio Times recently: “In season two, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future.”

Upon reading the news that the second season already had a 100% approval rating one fan tweeted: “I can’t wait for aug 3 I need to be Aug 3 tomorrow already”

I can't wait for aug 3 I need to be Aug 3 tomorrow already 😭😭 — Maraga (@Marga201933) July 28, 2023

Another account typed: “SLAYS.” A simple but effective indication of their Heartstopper excitement.

Season two will see all the characters encounter some obstacles. An official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Recently Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, teased his favourite scene, which he said was “the most grown up scene in the show.”

Heartstopper season 2 is out on 3 August.