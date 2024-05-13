Heartstopper season three gets official release date

Netflix has just confirmed exactly when Heartstopper season three will be coming to the streaming service in the most Heartstopper-y way!

In March, it was confirmed that the third season will debut this October. Now we have a definite date for the diary! The streaming giant has also released a short clip from the upcoming season focusing on Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor)

The clip sees Charlie agonise over telling Nick that he loves him. Characteristically adorable, he doesn’t quite get around to it when Nick knocks on his front door. But we hope to see it before season three concludes. Accompanying the clip is a snippet of the song ‘Birds of a Feather’ from Billie Eilish’s upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Heartstopper will return to our screens on 3 October. A synopsis for the season reads: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

“I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released”

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has previously said of season three: “I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October. Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues. And it’s this that will drive the story through season three.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell are set to return. Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser will also reprise their respective roles.

Joining them will be Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as the Instagram-famous classicist Jack Maddox. The 36-year-old actor recently shared how he got cast in the role telling Variety: “I had a mutual friend who knew Patrick [Walters] who’s the producer and I just said, ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story’.”

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming now.