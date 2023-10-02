Heartstopper: Netflix confirms season 3 is officially in production 

Production of season three of Heartstopper is officially underway, amid an expected air date of sometime in 2024.

The hit Netflix series aired its second season earlier this summer, where fans saw Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) enjoy their new status’ as boyfriends. This played out while the latter was visibly worried about coming out.

Viewers were given a beautifully emotional ending from season two, which saw the pair on the verge of saying “I love you” for the first time.

While creator Alice Oseman hasn’t given much away on what we’ll see next from the cute couple, they have offered up a very important update for fans.

“AND ACTION! Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production”

It was confirmed way back in 2022 that a season three would be on the way after the recent episodes came to screen.

Today (2 October), Netflix and Heartstopper posted a joint message to fans on Instagram, with the caption: “AND ACTION! 🍂 Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production.”

The cast of Heartstopper Season 2 (Image: Netflix)

In the attached pic, creator Oseman can be seen holding a clapperboard with a rainbow pattern on top, instead of the usual black and white colours.

The board also has a drawing of Charlie and Nick on top, with the words ‘Heartstopper season 3’ below.

Of course, fans quickly flooded the comments with love and expressed their excitement over the news.

One wrote: “Omg🥹🥹🥹IM SOOO HAPPY, EXCITED 🥹🥹🥹🥹YESSSSS.”

“OMG OMG OMG. Can’t wait for it. My babies are back,” added another.

Someone else shared: “Thank you for all the work you’ve put into this story throughout the years Alice! it holds such a warm and special place in my heart. I hope you’re finding time to just be and recharge through it all ❤️ can’t wait for S3.”

A fan simply put: “How am I supposed to go on with my day after this news.”

We don’t know either!

Teasing what could happen next, Oseman previously stated: “People who have read the comics will know what is going to happen. I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics.”

They went on: “I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”