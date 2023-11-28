Heartstopper season 3: Alice Oseman confirms exciting new cast addition

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has unveiled a new cast member set to “warm our hearts” ahead of season 3.

The series, based on the graphic novels of the same name, returned for a second season this summer, as the love story between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) continued.

With a third season already in production, it’s been announced a new character is set to make waves next year.

Oseman excitedly revealed the news of the first of these on Monday (27 November), by taking to social media.

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael” – Alice Oseman

They told fans half-Irish, half-Jamaican actor Darragh Hand has been cast as Michael Holden.

Michael – along with Tori – is one of the main characters in their first-ever novel ‘Solitaire’, published in 1994. Tori is portrayed by Jenny Walser in the live-action adaptation on Netflix.

Oseman wrote: “Now some of you already figured this out 👀, but for those who didn’t, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Darragh Hand as Michael Holden to the Heartstopper family for S3!

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael! Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books.

“But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring.

They added: “I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!”

The show’s creator also shared joint snaps of the two cast members- we can’t wait to see them together on-screen!

It’s not yet been confirmed Heartstopper might be back on Netflix. However, given the previous release dates of season one and two, it seems likely it’ll land in summer/autumn 2024.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 can be streamed on Netflix now.