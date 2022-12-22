Heartstopper and Jonathan Bailey among Digital Spy Reader Awards winners

Jonathan Bailey and the stars of Heartstopper are among those recognised in this year’s Digital Spy Reader Awards 2022.

Voted for by the public, LGBTQ talent and content make up many of the most liked performances, shows, and films. Check out Attitude’s favourite TV shows and films for 2022.

Jonathan Bailey was named Best Actor (Male) for his reprise of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton. The second season saw him front and centre caught in a fierce love triangle with sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma. The Umbrella Academy‘s Elliot Page was second followed by Matt Smith from House of the Dragon.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton (Image: Netflix)

Euphoria‘s Zendaya narrowly missed out on Best Actor (Female) coming in second after Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink but topping Sadie’s co-star, Millie Bobby Brown.

The Rising Star category isn’t short on fan favourite characters with the top spot going to Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor. His co-star Joe Locke takes second, while Young Royals star Omar Rudberg clinches third. Kit’s Nick Nelson has also been named Best Character followed by Joe’s Charlie Spring.

Following on from that Heartstopper has been named Most Bingeable show followed by Young Royals. Heartstopper also took Best Moment for Nick and Charlie’s first kiss. The Heartstopper love continues with it also getting the number one spot in the Breakthrough Hit category. It also has been voted the Best Finale.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

More LGBTQ content was recognised in Best Comedy with Derry Girls being number one and Never Have I Ever number three.

Fans were distraught earlier this year when during the finale of the BBC’s Killing Eve Villanelle was killed off. Clearly, readers felt that one as Villanelle’s death was voted the second Most Devastating Death. However, Eddie Munson’s passing in Stranger Things seems to have resonated more.

Ahead of the start of season 15 RuPaul’s Drag Race is named Best Reality Show, while Graham Norton is recognised in the Best Presenter category alongside the icon that is Alison Hammond.

An upsetting trend this year has been the frequent cancellation of shows depicting LGBTQ characters and themes. Among them is First Kill, which lasted one season on Netflix before getting the chop. That was voted the number one axed show people wanted back followed by Fate: The Winx Saga and Gentleman Jack.

First Kill was cancelled after one season (Image: Netflix)

When it comes to the film and soap categories the LGBTQ representation drops slightly.

Most notably Bros comes second in Best Comedy. In soap-world Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway’s relationships in Eastenders was voted Best Soap Couple and Matthew James Morrison, who plays Felix Baker/Tara Misu, Eastenders’ first-ever drag queen, came second in Best Soap Newcomer.

What’s encouraging to see from these awards, voted on by the public, is that LGBTQ characters and content seem to be resonating with audiences. What’s even better is that in practically every case mentioned above, the characters are three-dimensional and almost, if not fully, formed.

Hopefully gone are the days when LGBTQ characters are relegated to the comedy side-kick, the cheap and outdated stereotype, or the butt of a joke. And hopefully, TV and film producers will see things like these and feel more secure in knowing that LGBTQ stories are not only important but loved by many.

Following a recent report from the LGBTQ media organisation GLAAD regarding a drop in LGBTQ representation in 2021, there’s hope that 2022’s results will be a lot more positive.

Check out all the winners of the Digital Spy Readers Awards 2022 here.