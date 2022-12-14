Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its fifteenth season and the queens are most certainly ready to show off their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

16 queens will be fighting it out to be America’s next drag superstar in front of Mama Ru herself for a whopping $200,000 cash prize. Season 15 marks a big milestone for Drag Race too, with the 200th episode of the original US franchise.

The series will air in the US on its new home, MTV. Meanwhile, it will be available to UK viewers on WOW Presents Plus from 7 January 2023.

Meet the queens of season 15 below!

Amethyst

Amethyst (Image: World of Wonder)

Anetra

Anetra (Image: World of Wonder)

Aura Mayari

Aura Mayari (Image: World of Wonder)

Irene DuBois

Irene DuBois (Image: World of Wonder)

Jax

Jax (Image: World of Wonder)

Loosey LaDuca

Loosey LaDuca (Image: World of Wonder)

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London (Image: World of Wonder)

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Image: World of Wonder)

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Marcia Marcia Marcia (Image: World of Wonder)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Image: World of Wonder)

Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy (Image: World of Wonder)

Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce (Image: World of Wonder)

Salina EsTitties

Salina EsTitties (Image: World of Wonder)

Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby (Image: World of Wonder)

Spice

Spice (Image: World of Wonder)

Sugar

Sugar (Image: World of Wonder)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 15 will be available exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, from 2 am on Saturday, 7 January 2023.