Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15
Start your engines!
RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its fifteenth season and the queens are most certainly ready to show off their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.
16 queens will be fighting it out to be America’s next drag superstar in front of Mama Ru herself for a whopping $200,000 cash prize. Season 15 marks a big milestone for Drag Race too, with the 200th episode of the original US franchise.
The series will air in the US on its new home, MTV. Meanwhile, it will be available to UK viewers on WOW Presents Plus from 7 January 2023.
Meet the queens of season 15 below!
Amethyst
Anetra
Aura Mayari
Irene DuBois
Jax
Loosey LaDuca
Luxx Noir London
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Princess Poppy
Robin Fierce
Salina EsTitties
Sasha Colby
Spice
Sugar
RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 15 will be available exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, from 2 am on Saturday, 7 January 2023.