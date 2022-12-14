 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Film & TV

14 December 2022 11:35 AM

Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

Start your engines!

By Alastair James

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its fifteenth season and the queens are most certainly ready to show off their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

16 queens will be fighting it out to be America’s next drag superstar in front of Mama Ru herself for a whopping $200,000 cash prize. Season 15 marks a big milestone for Drag Race too, with the 200th episode of the original US franchise.

The series will air in the US on its new home, MTV. Meanwhile, it will be available to UK viewers on WOW Presents Plus from 7 January 2023.

Meet the queens of season 15 below!

Amethyst

Amethyst on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Amethyst (Image: World of Wonder)

Anetra

Anetra on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Anetra (Image: World of Wonder)

Aura Mayari

Aura Mayari on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Aura Mayari (Image: World of Wonder)

Irene DuBois

Irene DuBois on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Irene DuBois (Image: World of Wonder)

Jax

Jax on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Jax (Image: World of Wonder)

Loosey LaDuca

Loosey LaDuca on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Loosey LaDuca (Image: World of Wonder)

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Luxx Noir London (Image: World of Wonder)

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Image: World of Wonder)

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Marcia Marcia Marcia on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Marcia Marcia Marcia (Image: World of Wonder)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Image: World of Wonder)

Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Princess Poppy (Image: World of Wonder)

Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Robin Fierce (Image: World of Wonder)

Salina EsTitties

Salina EsTitties on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Salina EsTitties (Image: World of Wonder)

Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Sasha Colby (Image: World of Wonder)

Spice

Spice on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Spice (Image: World of Wonder)

Sugar

Sugar on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
Sugar (Image: World of Wonder)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 15 will be available exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, from 2 am on Saturday, 7 January 2023.

In This Article: