The top LGBTQ TV shows of 2022

This year, we’ve had no shortage of fantastic comedies and thrilling dramas. It’s been 12 months brimming with an array of excellent TV shows.

With LGBTQ+ representation, both in front of and behind the camera, reaching new heights of meaningful and authentic portrayals, the Attitude team have whittled down the top scripted (hence no Drag Race) shows of the year.

From the sovereign drama in Young Royals to the fiery competitiveness in A League of Their Own, there is something for everyone in this diverse array of 2022 LGBTQ+ TV shows. After such a great year of TV, there are a number of shows (including Yellowjackets, Interview with a Vampire, and First Kill) that should also be celebrated for their memorable representation.

While there’s still plenty of room for industry improvement, these heart-stopping and laugh-out-loud programmes are well worth celebrating for the inclusive stories they have delivered.

Keep reading for a countdown of our favourite TV shows that 2022 had to offer.

Frances and Bobbi (Frances Flynn and Bobbi Connolly) in Conversations With Friends (Image: Hulu)

9. Conversations With Friends

Following the success of Normal People, Conversations With Friends arrived to further prove Sally Rooney’s novels are rich material for on-screen TV adaption. Conversations With Friends follows the tumultuous relationship of two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi (Frances Flynn and Bobbi Connolly) and the unexpectedly intimate relationship they forge with married couple Melissa and Nick (Melissa Baines and Nick Conway).

The show offers a stark depiction of bisexuality with a distinct portrayal as monogamy is dissected and sex is re-framed. This contemporary perspective on relationships sees queerness not set out to be ‘proven’ or used as a plot device.

Stand-out moment: In a show about overlapping couples, all four are rarely in the same room but during their Croatia holiday, the tension between the duos threatens to spill over. Meanwhile, Frances is pondering whether she’s able to share the person she’s fallen in love with.

The murderous duck, Quacky, in Wreck (Image: BBC)

8. Wreck

BBC Three’s queer horror-comedy Wreck has singlehandedly made us second guess a cruise holiday. The six-part “super gay” slasher balances the nuances of a coming-of-age drama with the nail-biting tension of a thrilling horror.

Praised for LGBTQ characters that doesn’t feel tokenistic, Wreck follows Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) searching for his missing sister. Oh, and there is a killer duck roaming the cabins and people are being murdered. Jamie teams up with the crew members as they endeavour to unmask the creepy duck and find his sister.

Stand-out moment: In the opening moments of the show’s debut episode, a duck mascot wielding a knife chases a young woman through the halls. They fight as waves crash below and lighting illuminates the sky, making Quacky’s introduction so creepy.

Stede and Ed (Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi) in Our Flag Means Death (Image: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

7. Our Flag Means Death

Pampered aristocrat Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) longs for a different life. Amid a midlife crisis, he decides to throw himself into the life of a pirate. David Jenkins’ period rom-com set in the early 18th century tracks the journeying of Captain ‘Ed’ Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and his dysfunctional crew setting sail on swashbuckling adventures.

However, some explorations prove to be closer to home. Stede and Ed’s tender bromance-turned-romance is a focal point of the show. With a whole host of notable names making cameos (the likes of Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, and Will Arnett), this is a charming comedy with a unique tone.

Stand-out moment: The defining moment of the show is a fan-favourite scene: the long-awaited kiss between Stede and Ed. The pair’s relationship development culminates when they realise that as long as they are together, they can be content.

Queer as Folk cast (Image: Leigh Keily)

6. Queer as Folk

Reboots are tricky beasts. How do you honour the source while still creating something original? Queer as Folk is a re-imagining of the 1999 groundbreaking series created by Russell T. Davies. This New Orleans incarnation follows a group of close queer 20-something friends whose lives are altered by a horrific tragedy.

In the aftermath, they struggle with vulnerability, addiction, grief, and relationships as they try to rebuild their community. Despite the devastation, Queer as Folk still manages to be offer joyful and uplifting representation. Unfortunately, the series was cancelled after just one season.

Stand-out moment: The first meeting of Marvin (Eric Graise) and Brodie (Devin Way) is a key introduction in Queer as Folk to the raucous connections at the heart of the show. Brodie displays his innate charm, which garners free drinks and underscores the show’s uplifting calibration.

Anne and Ann (Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle) in Gentleman Jack (Image: Aimee Spinks/HBO)

5. Gentleman Jack

Set during the Industrial Revolution in 1832 in West Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack follows the determined Anne Lister (Suranne Jones). She’s a powerful force, confronting societal expectations of womanhood with her refusal to marry a man. While trying to restore her uncle’s estate, Anne faces a potentially dangerous romance with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

With exquisitely charismatic performances, the show’s second season sees the wives combine their estate, becoming the local power couple. Which draws the attention of wandering eyes. Fascinatingly, the show is based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, bountiful source material for the illustrious series.

Stand-out moment: As the couple wrestles with the nature of their relationship without children, emotions bubble to the surface and a discussion of the “great sacrifice” they will make creates a powerful but sombre moment.

Jo, Carson and Carden (Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden) in A League of Their Own (Image: Amazon Studios)

4. A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own charts the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a World War II-era women’s professional baseball team, in 1943. Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson’s show is a TV adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name. Although, this version introduces new characters and queer storylines.

In this version, the Black women barred from playing and the queer players who lived in secret are the show’s main voices. With unabashed lesbian representation, A League of Their Own smashes it out of the park! To have a show set in the past but speak so resonantly to the present is nothing short of phenomenal.

Stand-out moment: One of the show’s most impactful moments is when Maxine steps up to the pitcher’s mark mid-game. The closeted lesbian was rushed onto the ballpark after a teammate fakes an injury to give her a moment in the spotlight. She delivers, in jeans no less!

Simon and Willhelm (Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding) in Young Royals (Image: Netflix)

3. Young Royals

Teenage angst reaches new heights in the second season of Young Royals. The young adult drama follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and non-resident student Simon (Omar Rudberg) trying to put the pieces of their relationship back together in the aftermath of a leaked sex tape.

With familial betrayal, royal responsibilities and homework loaded onto their plate, the pair excel. Edvin is fantastically grounded as a revengeful Prince seeking retribution and opposite him, Omar delivers a performance of a heartbroken young man with careful sensitivity. We’re crossing our fingers for season three!

Stand-out moment: The final moment of Young Royals is a big old cliffhanger where Wilhelm lays his cards on the table and shares his truth with the world. It’s a jaw-dropping moment of bravery that is the perfect bow on the season.

Deborah and Ava (Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder) in Hacks (Image: Karen Ballard/HBO Max)

2. Hacks

From the very first moments, the connection between young bisexual TV comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and legendary Las Vegas stand-up diva Deborah (Jean Smart) creates a spark. Their double act is irresistibly riveting and addictive to watch.

Hacks doesn’t position itself as a gay comedy but the ease with which the show weaves queer storylines into its narrative is masterful. The second season delves further into LGBTQ representation with numerous out characters and Deborah’s growing gay fanbase all providing plenty of heartfelt and hilarious moments.

Stand-out moment: In the fourth episode of the latest season, ‘The Captain’s Wife,’ Deborah takes her show on a lesbian cruise and gay hijinks ensue. For Ava, it becomes a chance to lock lips and explore her interest in women.

Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Joe Locke) in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

1. Heartstopper

Making its mark on the world of TV, and on our hearts, we’ve crowned Heartstopper as the best show of 2022. The Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel has not only provided diverse young adult representation but also introduced some incredible upcoming talent – Joe Locke, Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney – to the screen.

This tender coming-of-age drama follows Charlie (Locke) and Nick’s (Connor) high school friendship blossoming into something more. The show’s inclusive storytelling has resonated with millions of fans (including us!) who are patiently awaiting another two seasons of the beloved show.

Stand-out moment: Nick Nelson’s coming out is one of the quieter, more subtle moments of Heartstopper and yet it packs an emotional punch. Together, Kit Connor and Olivia Colman create a magic moment of sincere authenticity.