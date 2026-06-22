Harry Styles is at the peak of his powers in spectacular Wembley homecoming

There are very few artists capable of making a 90,000-strong crowd feel like they’re gathered together in one enormous living room. But on Friday night, Harry Styles did exactly that.

The singer’s latest Wembley Stadium spectacular was more than just another date in his record-breaking 12-night London residency. It was a masterclass in how to command a vast arena while never losing the warmth, humour and humanity that have made him one of the world’s biggest stars.

From the moment Styles stepped onto the stage in a pair of black short shorts (“Those shorts were a choice,” a friend DM’d me!), Wembley erupted. Fans dressed in sequins, cowboy hats and feather boas sang every word back to him with astonishing volume, transforming the iconic stadium into a giant celebration of joy and togetherness.

His greatest superpower is making people feel part of something special

The show formed part of Styles’s ambitious Together, Together world tour, his first since the record-breaking Love On Tour. Before the main event, fans were treated to a hit-packed support set from country-pop icon Shania Twain, whose infectious energy proved the perfect warm-up for the night’s headline act.

With London making up just one stop on a globe-spanning run that will take him to São Paulo, Mexico City, New York and Australia – including a mammoth residency at Madison Square Garden – Styles showed no signs of conserving energy.

Backed by a slick band and accompanied by dazzling lights and giant screens, the former One Direction star delivered hit after hit with effortless charisma. Whether it was the euphoric rush of ‘As It Was’, the soaring emotion of ‘Sign of the Times’ or fan favourites old and new, Styles proved once again that his greatest superpower is making people feel part of something special.

The show formed part of Styles’s ambitious Together, Together world tour

Yet it was the moments between the songs that elevated the evening from a great concert to a truly memorable one.

In a touching display of concern, Styles brought proceedings to a halt after noticing a distressed fan in the audience searching for her sister. Rather than simply carrying on, he stopped the show, spoke directly to her and summoned security staff to help.

That sense of care extended beyond the singer himself. Throughout the evening, staff stationed at the side of the stage regularly handed out cups of water to fans, helping ensure everybody remained comfortable despite the soaring summer temperatures.

Styles also took time to reflect on his own journey, recalling how his sister first brought him to London for his X Factor audition 16 years ago and reminding fans just how extraordinary his rise has been.

Nobody does feel-good pop quite like him

By the time the final notes rang out and thousands of voices joined together one last time, there was a feeling that everyone inside Wembley had experienced something genuinely uplifting.

In an age when stadium shows can sometimes feel cold and impersonal, Styles continues to offer something increasingly rare – a sense of community.

And as Friday night’s ecstatic crowd spilled out into the London night, one thing was abundantly clear: nobody does feel-good pop quite like him.