Graham Norton names celebrity guest who was ‘hell’ to interview on BBC show

Graham Norton has revealed his most hellish interview on The Graham Norton Show, naming Mark Wahlberg as the guest who was too drunk to handle.

Wahlberg appeared on the talk show in 2013 to promote his movie at the time, Broken City, joining a star-studded sofa alongside comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Michael Fassbender.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival 2025 on Friday (10 October), according to the Independent, the Attitude cover star said: “Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk.”

“It was hell” – Graham Norton on Mark Wahlberg being drunk on The Graham Norton Show

He added: “He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell.”

As the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge was interviewing Fassbender, he remained uninterrupted. Norton recalled: “I thought, ‘this one is going well – I wonder why,’ and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep. So yeah, we don’t encourage that.”

Wahlberg, formerly known by his stage name Marky Mark, is an American actor, producer and former rapper well known for films such as Ted and Daddy’s Home.

Norton named Mickey Rourke as another difficult intoxicated guest

Norton also cited former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Mickey Rourke as another challenging, intoxicated guest, who arrived having already drunk half a bottle of Jack Daniels.

The BBC recently agreed to a three-year deal with Norton and So Television to produce three more series of The Graham Norton Show for iPlayer and BBC One. The three-series deal starts with series 34, which will air in 2026.

In his most recent episode, Norton was joined by celebrities including Julia Roberts, Colin Farrell, Gloria Estefan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Robbie Williams.

Wahlberg was invited back to the show last year, in 2024, alongside Will Ferrell.