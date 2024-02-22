Graham Norton opens up on married life with his husband: ‘I met someone I was willing to take a bet on’

Graham Norton has offered a rare insight into life with his husband Jonathan McLeod.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, who tied the knot with Jonathan in July 2022, opened up about the pair’s relationship in a recent interview with Attitude.

The TV veteran spoke to Attitude to celebrate us naming him Person of the Year, and leader of this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

“I went into it with my eyes wide open” – Graham Norton on his marriage

Asked how he’s enjoying married life, the star replied: “It’s good! I feel like I’ve turned on my tribe. You know when people in relationships, or who are married, want it for you? You just want me to do it to validate the choice you made!

“But I am enjoying it. I was older, so I went into it with my eyes wide open. You know the pitfalls of relationships, the dangers. But I met someone who I was willing to take a bet on.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the 60-year-old discussed his interactions with Madonna.

“For a long time, we didn’t get her, then finally it happened,” he said of getting the pop icon onto The Graham Norton Show.

“It was Madonna Day. It was a big deal. She was on for the film W.E. The next time was Madame X. After the show, I went to a weird Q&A with her at Alexandra Palace. There were some approved questions — they gave them to me, thank you very much, I went out and asked them. Well, that was about 15 minutes. We were there for an hour!

Graham Norton in his latest Attitude shoot (Images: Attitude/Tom J. Johnson)

“We couldn’t just say: ‘Thank you, good night!’ People had flown in from all over the world. It turned into bedlam. Fabulous chaos. The audience were asking all sorts of questions. She was signing people’s bodies. She would only sign people if they already had a Madame X tattoo. Madame X, I think, had only come out that day. People did have Madame X tattoos already!”

Graham’s full interview and photoshoot appears in issue 357 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.