Glamourous: Netflix confirms release date of new LGBTQ+ series with Kim Cattrall

Glamorous is soon set to become our new go-to binge watch, and now the release date has finally been shared by Netflix.

The upcoming LGBTQ+ series focuses on a gender-nonconforming young queer person, Marco Mejia, played by Miss Benny.

Their life seems to be stuck in place until they land a job at Glamorous Cosmetics.

And Marco will be working with a very familiar face.

“The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside”

Sex And The City favourite Kim Cattrall stars as legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, who is the company’s CEO.

Madolyn isn’t one to mess with, as the show’s synopsis says she “built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up.”

The series looks like so much fun (Image: Netflix)

But she decides to enlist Marco as not everything is as it seems: “Something’s happening of late,” the synposis continues. “The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside.

“Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern.

“She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.

“In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows. But she warns him – ‘This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life’.”

The cast is full of queer talent (Image: Netflix)

Now, we’ve finally got an update on when the series will hit the steaming service.

According to Netflix, all episodes will premiere on Thursday, 22 June. So you can binge watch at your heart’s desire.

Viewers will see Marco finally get a chance to figure out what they want in life, and what it really means to be queer.

The show features an array of queer talent within the ensemble cast too.

This includes the likes of Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

All episodes of Glamorous can be streamed from 22 June, on Netflix.