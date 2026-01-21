girli drops new single ‘Slap on the Wrist’: watch the music video here

Fuelled by rage, resistance, and resolve, the fearless alt-pop provocateur girli has released her new protest anthem ‘Slap on the Wrist’, confronting sexual violence and rejecting our culture of silencing and persistence.

The track channels anger and grief into razor-sharp lyrics, transforming her music into a form of resistance and a call out for accountability.

Released in the midst of ongoing conversations around consent, power and injustice, the song aims to amplify survivor voices while demanding change from the systems that have forever been failing them.

Created in collaboration with Cheer Up Luv, the accompanying music video powerfully amplifies the song’s message. An opening title card explains that the scenes are drawn from real stories and filmed in real locations where women have experienced harassment and abuse. The video closes with rolling titles that reveal stark statistics on violence and harassment against women, underscoring both the scale and urgency of the issue.

Featuring a diverse cast of female and trans actors, the film highlights the universality of these experiences across identities. Cheer Up Luv is a UK-based platform dedicated to ending gender-based violence, discrimination, and bias through education, art, and storytelling, led by award-winning feminist photographer and educator Eliza Hatch.

For girli, the release of ‘Slap on the Wrist’ marks a clear statement of intent: to use her platform for confrontation, solidarity, and change. She refuses to stay silent, adding her voice to the growing crowd that demands an end to gender-based violence.