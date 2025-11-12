girli is back, more opinionated and rawer than ever with new single ‘Better Undressed’

After last year’s incredible sophomore album, Matriarchy, girli has been hinting at a creative innovation. Better Undressed manifests that shift, stripping back her shiny, high-gloss production to reveal a grainy, grittier underlayer.

The track blends textured guitars with unfiltered vocals to create a subtle sense of bedroom-pop sensibility, showcasing the shift from her more glittery sound previously. Lyrically, it explores the highs and lows of post-breakup communication – yearning to have connection, yet not being able to mentally grasp the fact that it’s no longer intimate in the same ways it previously was.

girli teased the new song at last month’s headline show for War Child’s Day of the Girl, where she helped raise thousands of pounds to help and support women and girls living in conflict.

The accompanying music video mirrors the image of the single’s transformation – set against a range of DIY backgrounds. From dancing around in designer underwear to the nostalgic visual storytelling, the camcorder video is her most vulnerable visual statement yet.

As her fans gear up for the new release, girli is a few steps ahead and has already teased a new album drop coming in early 2026. But for now, you can stream ‘Better Undressed’ on all streaming platforms and watch the official music video now.