Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones on gay roles: ‘I don’t look at it in any other way’

Gentleman Jack star, Suranne Jones, has commented on the long-running discussion about whether straight actors should play gay roles.

Jones, 44, also known for Coronation Street and Doctor Foster, played Anne Lister in the now-axed BBC series.

The discussion around who should play gay roles has raged for some time now. Many have contributed varying points of view.

Speaking to The Times recently, Jones, who’s also played another gay role in the BBC series, Vigil said she doesn’t think gay roles should be reserved for gay actors.

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker and Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack (Image: BBC)

“I don’t agree with that, having done Vigil and Gentleman Jack.” She added, “I don’t look at it in any other way. Maybe I’ve not had the right training. I don’t know. I’m totally instinctive like that.”

Jones has previously pointed out that “actors are just the face of a project,” and aren’t the only ones to point at. Specifically in relation to Gentleman Jack “there were a lot of gay, lesbian, and straight people giving their input,” Jones has noted before.

“No one ever points the finger at directors and writers, which I find odd. I think that’s because we’re the face.

“If people thought about it a little more intelligently, the question wouldn’t come up so much.”

“If that opportunity is taken away from you, then what’s the point?”

In 2021 Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said he feels “strongly” that gay roles should be played by gay actors. He qualified that by saying: “It’s about authenticity.”

It came ahead of the release of his ground-breaking Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin which featured several LGBTQ actors in queer roles.

Recently, actor Daniel Mays expressed shock at Davies’ comments.

Mays, who played gay rights campaigner Peter Wildeblood in the BBC’s Against the Law told The Telegraph: “If the BBC made that now, I’d never be cast in that role. And that to me is an absolute tragedy, because what is acting about?”

The BAFTA-nominated actor labelled playing a gay character in Against the Law “the most rewarding experience… But if that opportunity is taken away from you, then what’s the point?”