Daniel Mays ‘really shocked’ Russell T Davies cast only gay actors in It’s a Sin

Daniel Mays has weighed in on the debate of whether straight actors should be able to play gay roles.

The actor, who played gay rights campaigner Peter Wildeblood in the BBC’s true-life drama Against the Law, shared he was “shocked” by Russell T Davies’ decision to only cast gay actors for gay roles in It’s a Sin.

The groundbreaking drama chronicles a group of gay friends (played by Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and others) confronting the HIV/Aids epidemic.

🗣 "The whole cancellation thing, it’s quite frightening… You work with these people, and then all of a sudden, they’re gone."



As he puts on his dancing shoes for Guys & Dolls, the Line of Duty star tackles type-casting, cancel culturehttps://t.co/ByIPExk43S — Telegraph Theatre (@TeleTheatre) February 25, 2023

“At the end of the day, you just want to play a part,” Mays told The Telegraph in the interview published 25 February. “I thought It’s a Sin was an extraordinary piece of work. One of the best dramas I’ve seen in recent years.

“Russell T Davies is an exceptional writer. And it was his gig. And he was like, well, every one of these actors in it has to be gay.”

“I was really shocked at that,” Mays added. “Because I had an amazing experience playing Peter Wildeblood in Against the Law.”

He then continued: “If the BBC made that now, I’d never be cast in that role. And that to me is an absolute tragedy, because what is acting about?”

“And he was like, well, every one of these actors in it has to be gay.”

Furthermore, Mays deemed it unfair that performers are criticised for taking roles outside their own lived experience.

The BAFTA-nominated actor labelled playing a gay character in Against the Law “the most rewarding experience… But if that opportunity is taken away from you, then what’s the point?”

Mays also went on to speak about cancel culture and how the concept makes him “very, very nervous”.

He noted that the changing environment has led to the fact “you have to really monitor what you say,” think about your conduct in the rehearsal room, and what you put out on social media.