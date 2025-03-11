Andy Lee, the popular Irish OnlyFans creator, has spoken about his gratitude towards the gay community for supporting him, even going as far as to say they saved his life.

Speaking on the podcast All Out with Jon Dean, Lee can be heard telling host Dean that the success he found on the platform saved him from poverty after he found himself out of work during the pandemic.

“OnlyFans basically saved my life. The audience, the fans who’s watching me saved my life,” he explained. “Gay people saved my life.”

Lee, who identifies as straight but mostly films content with other men aimed at a gay audience, spoke with reverence for the gay community. “[They] made me feel wanted and loved.

“I tell them all about how had they made me feel at Pride. My first pride, I was a bit nervous. I’d seen a big, big hairy guy… He was a big bear. He had his ass cut out of his trousers and he was so lovely. Gave me a big hug. Yeah, my first experience of a real bear hug.”

The porn star, who says he is in the “Top 0%” of creators on OnlyFans, later revealed that he made over £100,000 from a video in which he received a blowjob from fellow OnlyFans star Josh Moore, and admitted that the best blowjob he ever received was on camera and from a man.

The experience came about when he collaborated with the adult film star Oliver Hunt. Recalling the hot and heavy moment, Lee said: “I never experienced that like it. And I’m unapologetically honest about it to everybody.

“I’ve never felt anyone like him since then, male or female” – Andy Lee

“I was like, whoa, I never felt this before. I’ve never felt anyone like him since then, male or female.”

Lee has also opened a ‘gay for pay university’ in which he helps other straight aspiring content creators to get into the business. The university will be the subject of an upcoming “mini-documentary” filmed by Dean which will be released later this week.