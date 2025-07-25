Flow Festival 2025: Five unmissable acts performing in Helsinki, Finland this August

With Glastonbury done for another two years, it’s easy to feel like the best of the festival season is behind us. But there is a glorious solution – and it’s only a short flight away.

Flow Festival Helsinki returns 8 – 10 August 2025, boasting a jaw-dropping lineup, fabulous industrial-chic setting, whilst championing progressive energy, it’s a must for queer music lovers looking to continue dancing their weekends away.

Here is Attitude’s guide to the unmissable acts at this year’s Flow Festival.

Charli xcx

Riding the tsunami wave that was the album of summer 2024, BRAT is still alive and thriving. Charli xcx is bound to bring chaotic queer energy, latex looks, and both club and rave anthems to Helsinki. As a longtime LGBTQ+ favourite, she’s severing high-concept performances that will have you saying, “I’m so Julia”. ‘Von dutch’, ‘365’, ‘Party 4 U’. We’ll take all of it, and please throw in a little sweat and strobe lighting whilst you’re at it. Will brat summer ever really end?

Burna Boy

Global afrofusion superstar Burna Boy makes his return to Flow Festival after his explosive 2022 set, and arguably, things have only gotten bigger since. The Grammy award-winner blends Afrobeats, dancehall, and hip-hop to a euphoric, irresistible mix. Whether it’s the dance inducing swagger of ‘Last Last’ or the pulsating drama of ‘Location’ – his set is bound to be an unforgettable one that will make you dance.

Lola Young

A newcomer who has taken the world by storm by bringing smoky vocals, emotional punch, and an undeniable attitude, Lola Young is bound to serve pure soul and grit at Flow Festival 2025. With her brutally honest lyricism in the smash hit ‘Messy’, to the raw and passionate exploration of intimacy in ‘One Thing’, her set promises to bring some great moments. She’s the kind of artist who could make the festival stage feel like a confession both – and we are so here for it.

FKA twigs

If there is an artist who is redefining what a live show can be, it’s FKA Twigs. Expect a hypnotic fusion of contemporary performance art, dance, and genre-bending songs – her set is sure to be ethereal and one of the highlights of Flow Festival 2025. Prepare to transcend to an alternate reality when glitchy electronica and operatic vocals meet couture visuals.

Bicep

Electronic duo Bicep return to Flow with their new Chroma AV DJ Set, and we’re expecting their set to be a masterclass in audiovisual ecstasy. Known for their intimate and euphoric club anthems ‘Glue’ and ‘Apricots’, Bicep’s live shows are intricate, genre-splicing electronic compositions mashed with spine tingling visuals.

With Chroma, they’ve upped the ante even further. Their set promises moments of emotion release, pure dance floor bliss, and endless euphoria as they take you on a journey into the night. If you’re looking for the perfect blend of rave and rapture under the Helsinki sky – this is it!

Beyond the artists, the festival setting, the historic power plant area of Suvilahti, provides a spectacular industrial canvas for offering next level visuals and atmosphere. Plus, expect some of the best food you’ll find at any festival (seriously).

Whether you’re into sweaty techno, introspective alt-pop, or singalongs under the Nordic summer sky, Flow Festival 2025 is the destination for music lovers.

Tickets are available now, click here for more info.