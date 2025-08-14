All the fitness creators you need to start following on Instagram right now

Fitness on social media is evolving, offering a more inclusive and authentic perspective on health and wellness.

These creators, all either from the LGBTQ+ community or proud allies, go beyond simply showcasing their physical abilities, sharing their personal journeys, challenges and achievements.

From trans athletes promoting body positivity to disability advocates championing mental health and self-acceptance, they’re reshaping the fitness landscape. Their content goes beyond workout routines, highlighting the importance of representation in fitness spaces.

Attitude’s curated list brings together some of the most inspiring fitness creators on Instagram, leading the charge in making fitness spaces more affirming for all.

McKenna Crisp (@mckenna)

McKenna Crisp is a UK-based Gymshark athlete and online coach whose content blends muscle-building routines, motivational messages and glimpses into his personal life. He has epidermal nevus – a skin condition where skin cells in specific areas multiply too quickly, causing raised markings – and uses his platform to promote body acceptance alongside training advice.

Jake Eldridge (@jakeeldridge_)

Jake Eldridge is a former college football player turned model and content creator. In December 2024, he publicly came out as gay via a heartfelt YouTube video, revealing the emotional toll of hiding and that he had filmed the message multiple times before finding the right tone. His vulnerability inspired closeted athletes to reach out, and he now openly shares his love of fashion, baking and travel – aspects of himself he once concealed out of fear.

Shaun T (@shaunt)

Shaun T is a globally recognised fitness trainer, motivational speaker and creator of iconic workout programs like Insanity and T25. Openly gay, he champions mental health, self-acceptance and inclusivity in fitness. Shaun T shares high-energy workouts, motivational messages and glimpses into his personal life, inspiring followers to challenge themselves while embracing who they are. He has also trained celebrities including Lizzo, Meghan Trainor and Mariah Carey.

Benjamin Hilton (@benjaminlhilton)

Benjamin Hilton is a fitness and OnlyFans creator who incorporates humour into his content. Publicly gay, his Instagram features relatable skits, travel posts and exercise tips, appealing to followers looking for entertainment as well as practical fitness guidance.

Jay Moch (@jayxmoch)

Jay Moch is a UK-based trans fitness coach and content creator who empowers trans men to build muscle, confidence, and self-acceptance. His content includes workout routines, nutrition tips and discussion about the emotional aspects of transitioning, such as top surgery and hormone therapy. Through his inclusive approach, Jay fosters a supportive community where followers can embrace their bodies and celebrate their progress.

Chase Sorosky (@chase_sorosky)

Chase Sorosky is a rising star in competitive diving from Scottsdale, Arizona. A 10-time USA Junior National finalist and 2025 All-American, he holds the Arizona state record on the 1-meter and ranks among the nation’s top high school divers. Recently, he posted about receiving a knitted gift from Tom Daley, highlighting his role as a supportive ally.

Carson Tueller (@carson_tueller)

Coach, speaker and writer Carson Tueller explores freedom, identity and radical self-discovery through his transformational work. At 23, he came out as gay and left his lifelong Mormon faith, while also facing a paralysing accident. Turning these challenges into the foundation of his work, Tueller now empowers individuals on their own unique paths to self-discovery.

Carson previously appeared in Attitude’s Real Bodies feature in the magazine’s January/February 2023 issue.

Tone Barnbrook (@tonebarnbrook_ifbbpro)

Tone Barnbrook is an IFBB Pro bodybuilder who focuses on coaching gay men over 40 to achieve their fitness goals. His approach emphasises strength training, body positivity and embracing one’s unique physique. Barnbrook tailors his content to address the specific challenges older gay men face in the fitness world, offering guidance and encouragement to help them succeed.

Kenny Ethan Jones (@kennyethanjones)

Kenny Ethan Jones is a UK-based model, activist, and entrepreneur who made history as the first trans man to front a period product campaign. Through his platform, he advocates for trans inclusivity in menstruation, body politics, mental health, and intimacy. In 2024, he founded Bodyco, a period care company designed with trans bodies in mind. Jones is also the author of Dear Cisgender People, billed as a “guide to trans allyship and empathy”.

Jarl Ovin (@jarl.ovin)

Jarl Ovin is a Swedish fitness coach and content creator based in Stockholm, known for posts that combine fitness, modelling and lifestyle content. With a growing Instagram following, he shares workout routines, fashion inspiration and personal glimpses, along with motivational tips and glimpses into his daily life.

Connor Minney (@connorminney)

Connor Minney is a London-based fitness coach and entrepreneur who founded Gayns, an inclusive online fitness community dedicated to empowering gay and queer people to feel confident in and out of the gym. His content combines bodybuilding expertise with a focus on mental well-being. Through Gayns, he has built a network where queer people can connect, celebrate progress and challenge stereotypes about what a “fit” body looks like.

Miles Alexander (@xmilesalexander)

Miles Alexander is a trans-masculine fitness coach who uses his personal journey to empower others in the LGBTQ+ community. With a background in bodybuilding and a commitment to mental health, he offers personalised coaching services for trans men and trans-masculine individuals. His approach centres on body positivity, strength-building and self-acceptance, while his platforms provide honest insights into the challenges and triumphs of his transition.

Scott Kramer (@scotty.k.fitness)

Scott Kramer, known online as Scotty K Fitness, shares a blend of workout routines, lifestyle content and motivational messages. His posts feature fitness tips, personal anecdotes and glimpses into daily life, appealing to those seeking both inspiration and practical advice. While Kramer doesn’t explicitly identify as LGBTQ+, his bio includes, “Safe space” alongside a rainbow emoji.