Wicked: For Good’s final trailer teases epic Glinda and Elphaba showdown in highly-anticipated sequel

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has been released by Universal Pictures, offering one more glimpse at the highly-anticipated sequel ahead of its 21 November release.

Front and centre are Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, with the new teaser putting their fraught friendship at the core. At one point, Elphaba challenges Glinda, telling her, “You can wave that wand all you want but you have no real power.”

Key scenes include Glinda preparing for her wedding to Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), floating in her signature bubble, and Elphaba confronting the growing perception of herself as the Wicked Witch of the West. The trailer also teases appearances from the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion – Dorothy’s companions in The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack will be released alongside the film

Musical moments are a major feature, including familiar numbers from the Broadway show, including ‘Thank Goodness’, ‘No Good Deed’, and ‘For Good’. It also previews two new original songs: ‘No Place Like Home’, performed by Erivo, and ‘The Girl in the Bubble’, by Grande. These tracks are part of Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack, which will be released alongside the film on 21 November 2025.

Additional highlights include the long-lost number ‘The Wicked Witch of the East’, performed by Marissa Bode, Erivo, and Ethan Slater, which was previously cut from the Broadway cast recording. Composer John Powell returns to score the film, with expanded orchestrations designed to emphasise the cinematic scale of the story.

Wicked: Part One was a major box office triumph, earning $756.4 million globally on a $150 million budget.

“There are plenty of things to get into in the characters” – director Jon M. Chu on more films to come

The film was also well-received by critics and audiences, holding an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 73 on Metacritic.

Speaking to Attitude about the Wicked: For Good universe last year, director Jon M. Chu said there could be more films to come from the Wicked universe.

“Well, you never know,” Chu said of the matter. “There are plenty of things to get into in the characters, that this [film] allows us to. Let’s see. Let’s see.”

“It’s possible,” the In the Heights director added. “It’s possible, for sure.”

The Wicked: For Good officials synopsis in full



Elphaba (Cynthia), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff).



Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.



As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.



As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.