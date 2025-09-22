Tyler Posey reveals he’s written Teen Wolf Movie sequel as he vows to revive franchise

Tyler Posey has revealed he has written a sequel to Teen Wolf: The Movie and is determined to bring the franchise back.

The queer actor, who played Scott McCall on the original MTV series, confirmed to People that he has taken the lead on continuing the story.

“We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more,” he said.

“I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project” – Tyler Posey on his plans to bring Teen Wolf back

“So I wrote the second film. I’m trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third,” he added. “Or we’re just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad.”

Posey noted that “we definitely have some people on board” for the upcoming project, though he did not specify which original cast members are involved.

The actor described his sequel script as “ready to go”, acknowledging it “probably need[s] a couple rewrites”, and called the story “really cool” with a concept that he believes will resonate with fans.

“I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project. I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them. They’ve been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them,” Posey said.

Teen Wolf originally aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017

Recently, Posey reunited with Dylan O’Brien, who played his character Scott McCall’s best friend Stiles but did not appear in the 2023 movie. “I ran into my really good friend Dylan O’Brien for his film Twinless, which is phenomenal. That’s always an amazing time. We used to live together for years when we were younger, so it’s always really special,” he said.

Teen Wolf originally aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017, following Scott McCall, a high school student who becomes a werewolf and navigates the supernatural events in Beacon Hills. The series starred Posey alongside Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Arden Cho, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.