Attitude unwraps 2025’s top pop culture moments… from Tom Daley’s side-eye to brotherly love in The White Lotus and Charli XCX’s friendship with Denise Welch, it was a year of absolute MAYHEM

As 2025 draws to a close, Attitude looks back at the absolute MAYHEM that defined this year. From slutty little glasses to “your anus or mine?”, 2025 delivered the kind of viral chaos so loud it could be heard by Katy Perry in space.

Queer cult classics were born, with Boots and Heated Rivalry leading the way with excellent gay storytelling… and even better casting, alongside unforgettable music moments as Lady Gaga made her long-awaited return, reminding us once again: Stefani Germanotta, you will always be famous.

So grab a seat. Attitude has unwrapped the biggest pop culture moments of 2025… and trust us, it was a year of camp, slutty and unforgettable sagas.

White Lotus took brotherly love to a whole new level

(Image: HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 sent the internet into a full spiral when Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola appeared as on-screen brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff. Blurring the line between brotherly affection and full-blown taboo, the pair managed a kiss, a threesome, and Lochlan being far too hands-on with his older brother. Nothing says prestige luxury resort quite like murder mystery and a deeply dysfunctional family.

Lady Gaga caused absolute MAYHEM

(Image: Frank Lebon)

2025 was officially Lady Gaga’s year of global MAYHEM! Mother Monster unleashed her seventh studio album, bringing musical chaos, a world tour, and raised paws! Stefani Germanotta, you will always be famous.

Katy Perry took being a ‘firework’ way too literally

(Image: Blue Origin/Mega)

Katy Perry flew into space… yes, you heard that right. As part of an all-female crew, she roared out of Earth’s orbit for 11 minutes to sing to the aliens. Also, who knew daisies could grow in zero gravity?! In a nod to her daughter, named after the flower, Perry took one along for the ride, flying higher than ‘Firework’ did on the 2010 music charts.

Jonathan Bailey was slutty, specsy and unapologetically Wicked

(Image: Universal Pictures; Netflix; Universal Studios)

Where do we even start with this man… model for slutty little glasses, crowned the first out gay Sexiest Man Alive, and yes, he even got green-fingered by Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good. What can’t Jonathan Bailey do?!

From irresistible fashion moments to truly distracting spectacles, the only wicked thing about Jonathan this year was that he wasn’t shirtless nearly enough!

Tiara Skye ruled the streets and our cover

(Images: Attitude/Mark Cant)

“I will never be a woman like you, because you’re not the woman I’m trying to be.” Tiara Skye took the streets of Soho by storm, serving street walker queer talker and Attitude cover-star darling! Armed with a microphone and stilettos only she can run in, Tiara only asked the difficult questions, “your anus or mine?”

Coldplay kiss cam caused ‘Sparks’

(Image: TikTok)

Coldplay taught us one thing: don’t go to their concert if you’re having an affair. In a kiss-cam moment gone wrong, two workplace lovers were caught in the act by frontman Chris Martin, ducking and hiding the moment they realised they’d been spotted. We hope there are still ‘Sparks’ between the pair.

“Protect the Dolls”

“Protect the Dolls” took 2025 by storm, dressing celebrities such as Troye Sivan, Madonna, Pedro Pascal, Lisa Rinna and countless others in a bold display of solidarity with the trans community. Designed by Conner Ives, the T-shirt raised significant funds for Trans Lifeline and, more importantly, helped drive real cultural change in support of transgender people worldwide.

Sabrina Carpenter got Short n’ Sweet for trans rights

(Image: MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter made an unforgettable stand for trans rights this year, by making the Transgender Law Centre (TLC) a beneficiary of her Short n’ Sweet tour, as well as bringing utter queer joy and trans advocacy to the MTV Video Music Awards main stage. She’s short, she’s sweet and one of the most impactful allies of the year!

Cardi B WAP-ed the floor in court

(Image: Instagram/Cardi B)

Cardi B served looks, side-eyes and pure winner energy at her viral court case this year against security guard Emani Ellis. Even the judge struggled to keep up with the rapper’s daring fashion looks: “Yesterday you had black hair, short hair. Today it’s blonde and long. Which one is your real hair?” Cardi responded with sass, rolling her eyes and smirking in a way that had everyone cackling: “They’re wigs,” she stated.

Denise Welch got loose at Charli XCX’s wedding

(Image: Denise Welch/Instagram)

A crossover we never saw coming: the nation’s biggest hun meets the world’s ultimate 365-party girl. Denise Welch let loose at Charli XCX’s Italian wedding in September, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Alex Colsani and Troye Sivan… bless Denise, she probably still has no idea who they are.

Tom Daley dived eye-roll first into The Celebrity Traitors

(Image: BBC)

We were left completely flabbergasted when the nation’s sweetheart, Tom Daley, threw some savage side-eye at presenter Kate Garraway on The Celebrity Traitors this year. Poor Tom may have dived in diva-first a little too early he was murdered off in episode three.

Alan Carr traded chat shows for Traitors

(Images: BBC)

Alan Carr got down and dirty in everyone’s favourite game of deception, ultimately winning The Celebrity Traitors this year. After ruthlessly “killing off” close friend Paloma Faith and famous friends, the mastermind finally cracked. Overcome with emotion after holding back laughs, telling lies and betraying allies, Alan broke down in tears as he confessed to the final two Faithfuls that he had been, and always had been, a Traitor.

Boots stomped all over 2025

(Images: Netflix)

These Boots were made for… turning heads. Boots marched onto Netflix this year and immediately had the gays embracing the full fantasy. A coming-of-age queer romance featuring not one, not two, not three, but a whole battalion of hunky queer marines ready for duty.

La Voix was better at hosting than she was dancing

(Image: BBC)

La Voix made Strictly Come Dancing history as the first drag queen to compete on the main show. Swapping cruising for ballroom, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star brought her signature charisma, uniqueness, nerve and tango to the competition. She made such an impression that she even tried her hand at hosting after Strictly legends Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departures… I mean, someone needs to fill in for Claudia’s fringe.

Aunt Gladys took gay Halloween by storm

(Image: Warner Bros;Instagram/joebxggs)



After the release of Weapons, Aunt Gladys had the world under her spell… especially the gays. Joe Baggs was just one of many possessed by her Halloween 2025 look.

Cynthia Erivo defied gravity fighting off Ariana Grande fans

(Images: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty; Instagram/pyjamamann)

The wild Wicked press tour was back in full force this year, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reprising their roles as Galinda and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. The witches of Oz delivered plenty of viral moments, but one stood out harsher than Elphaba’s hat.

At the Singapore premiere, Ariana’s bubble was popped by notorious celebrity ambusher Johnson Wen. Visibly uncomfortable, Cynthia flew to her side quicker than a clock tic, proving once again these two truly deserve each other.

Stranger Things‘s finale revealed gays really do have superpowers

(Image: Netflix)

Stranger Things dropped its fifth and final season, breaking Netflix and Byler everywhere. Vecna returned, Eleven was sidelined, and with hope seemingly lost, it was Will Byers who stepped up. In a surprise twist, Noah Schnapp’s character looked deep inside himself and came out… as a superhero, saving the gang from becoming Demogorgon dessert.

Madame Morrible flipped it around

(Images: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Michelle Yeoh revealed the truth about her character, Madame Morrible, in Wicked: For Good. A master manipulator, Morrible thrived on spreading rumours and conjuring witch-torturing twisters with just her voguing hands. Turn her upside down and the truth is clear, do not let her up-do deceive you, Madame Morrible, flip it around… WICKED WITCH.

Heated Rivalry sent gays pucking mad

(Image: Crave/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry felt like gay Christmas came early, following actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as they navigated their relationship both on and off the ice… and very much in the bedroom. Showrunner Jacob Tierney truly delivered, gifting fans with several hot, steamy sex scenes that had viewers glued from pucks to pecks.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.