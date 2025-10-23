Denise Welch admits she had no clue who the younger celebrity guests were at Charli XCX’s wedding

Denise Welch has revealed she had no clue who many of the younger celebrities were at Charli XCX’s wedding in Italy earlier this year, despite being photographed alongside some of the biggest names in pop culture.

The Loose Women panellist was among the star-studded guest list at XCX’s wedding to The 1975’s George Daniel in Sicily in September.

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast yesterday (22 October), the TV star admitted she was “overjoyed” to be part of the event.

“I didn’t have an absolute clue who these young people were” – Denise Welch on Charli XCX’s star-studded wedding

“Recently I was overjoyed to be at Charli XCX and George’s wedding, and that elevates your hun status through the absolute roof,” she said.

“It was hilarious at the wedding because I was taking photos with lots of the guests and things, and when we were allowed, I’d post them on Instagram,” she added.

(Image: Denise Welch/Instagram) (Image: Denise Welch/Instagram)

Posting photos with the likes of Alex Consani and Troye Sivan to Instagram, she explained: “People were going, ‘Oh my God, have you seen who she’s in the photo with?’ and I didn’t have an absolute clue who these young people were.”

Charli XCX and Denise Welch (Image: Denise Welch/Instagram)

“Possibly the best wedding I’ve ever been to” – Welch on the musicians Italian wedding

Speaking previously to Attitude, Welch described the star-studded affair as “possibly the best wedding I’ve ever been to – and I’ve had three myself,” admitting it’s given her “some kind of increased iconic status.”

“My husband and I were in sober corner, but believe me – everybody else made up for it,” she continued, marking 13 years of sobriety.

Previously married to David Easter and Tim Healy – father of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who was also in attendance and seen crowd-surfing.

Earlier this month, Denise Welch presented the Comedy Award at the Attitude Awards to winner Tom Allen.

Allen quipped on stage: “The last time I saw Denise, we were leaving a party together and the journalists and paps were there, and I said to them, ‘We’re off to have sex’ – and it never made the papers.”