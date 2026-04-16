Drag legend Virgin X and photographer Matt Ford team up to raise funds for Gaza with latex-laced imagery (EXCLUSIVE)

Photographer Matt Ford and drag artist-activist Virgin X have launched a provocative charity fine art print sale today (16 April), raising funds for Gaza.

Through a striking series of queer, latex-laced imagery that blends drag, religion and subversive glamour, the sale features five photographic prints and four limited-edition Polaroids.

All sales will raise money for All Our Relations, an organisation that directly supports 21 families and community-led aid projects across Gaza.

Virgin plinth (Image: Matt Ford) Yellow Flowers (Image: Matt Ford) BILLIONAIRS (Image: Matt Ford)

How can you support raising funds for Gaza?

The works are being sold exclusively on the Matt Ford Studio website, signed by the photographer himself and priced between £100 and £500.

Drag performer and artist Virgin X, recognised for their single ‘Billionaires’ and their legendary reputation on the queer London night scene, has previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for Palestinian individuals and families.

Virgin X began speaking out about the Palestinian cause in late 2023, revealing in a news release why the charity sale is important to them.

“We cannot not care until Palestine is truly free” – Virgin X on their charity sale with photographer Matt Ford

MULTICOLOURED FLOWERS (Image: Matt Ford)

“Gaza has been the victim of a genocide paid for by western taxes. We cannot not care until Palestine is truly free. Gaza has fallen out of the headlines and algorithms, but the need for help there is still just as great as ever,” they said.

“Any pushback I’ve received for supporting Gaza as a queer performer is irrelevant. I am queer artist who believes in freedom for everyone, so I am both an advocate and an ally to all oppressed and marginalised people in the world.”

The charity sale has been accompanied by two promotional videos, in which Virgin X speaks about their friendship with the photographer and advocating for change.

“I’ve just been trying to use my voice to help people who need it” – Virgin X on raising vital funds for people living in Gaza

Serving Cu*t (Image: Matt Ford)

Drawing on their own experiences as a queer person who has been scrutinised for who they are, Virgin X feels it only appropriate to uplift those who’s rights are being attacked across the globe.

“I don’t consider myself to be an activist. I consider myself to be an artist, and I think the purpose of art is to move something, change something, disrupt something,” they said.

“Within that paradigm, activism and social justice lies. I’ve just been trying to use my voice to help people who need it. That’s why I started fundraising for Palestinians and Gaza last year, and something I’m still very passionate about doing now.”

Virgin X recently released a poem titled Jesus Was From Palestine, which they said had changed their perspective as a drag artist. Their words connected the performer with Palestinians around the world, reinforcing the need for charity initiatives such as this.

See the full collection now via Matt Ford’s studio website.