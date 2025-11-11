Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr ‘saved my life’ from a knife-wielding attacker in Marrakesh, claims Cleo Rocos

The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr rescued actress and friend Cleo Rocos from a knife-wielding attacker in Marrakesh, to which she claims “saved my life”.

Rocos told The Sun about a man in his 40s who allegedly grabbed her arm on a night out, pulled out a ten-inch knife, and threatened her.

The incident took place in the Moroccan city, during which the 63-year-old tried to pull away: “I pushed him away but he grabbed me tighter and, in really bad English, he said he wanted to be with me.”

“He was standing between me and the man, and he said, ‘Don’t be so rude'” – Cleo Rocos on Alan Carr protecting her from the knifed attacker

“We didn’t think he was being serious but then he pulled a knife out,” the actress continued.

She praised Carr for his bravery, recalling the moment: “He pulled me to the other side of him, so he was standing between me and the man, and he said, ‘Don’t be so rude’.”

Leaving Rocos shocked, she recalled the moment when Alan “slapped” the knife out of the intimidator’s hand. “That night could have gone terribly wrong, but Alan dealt with the situation so decisively – he literally saved my life,” she said.

Carr won The Celebrity Traitors, donating all winnings to Neuroblastoma UK

“Chivalrous” Carr won the BBC show Celebrity Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman last week, after fellow traitors Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns were banished by the faithful.

The actress praised the 49-year-old comedian for his “Bond villain”-like performance, adding he would make a good rival to 007.

His iconic win earned him the entire £87,500 cash prize for the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK, providing vital research into an aggressive childhood cancer affecting around 100 children in the UK each year.

“We can’t tell you how grateful we are” – Neuroblastoma UK thanking Carr for his donation

Posting on Instagram after the episode aired, the charity spoke highly of the former Chatty Man host: “Alan, what a moment. We can’t tell you how grateful we are.”

The post continued: “We’ve adored watching you over the last three weeks; all the more so with that glimmer of hope that if you did well, it might just mean something big for our small charity. And you did it.”