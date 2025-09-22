BBC confirms Celebrity Traitors release date – giving us a first look at star-studded cast in action

The BBC has announced that The Celebrity Traitors is coming to our TV screens this October, bringing some of the UK’s biggest celebrities to the much-loved programme of deception.

The first programme in the UK series aired in 2022, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and after three seasons, this celebrity edition will mark a whole new chapter.

The show will feature nineteen celebrities, including a number of LGBTQ+ stars: Attitude cover star Tom Daley, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK host Alan Carr, Attitude award winner Cat Burns, national treasure Stephen Fry, and sports commentator Clare Balding.

“Your glamorous lives count for nothing” – Claudia Winkleman tells the celebrities in the first teaser for The Celebrity Traitors

In the first-look video, the Strictly Come Dancing host sets the tone for the game, telling the cast: “Welcome, but don’t get comfortable. This game doesn’t care who you are. In here, your glamorous lives count for nothing. Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that.”

The celebrities sit with their hands clenched together. As the camera pans to the Chatty Man host, Carr looks like he’s about to wee himself (so would we if Claudia Winkleman touched our shoulder).

The celebrity edition follows the same format as the main series, but with the prize money going to charity, rather than heir own pockets.

Contestants are divided into the Faithful and the Traitors by the touch of a Winklemam’s hand.

The Faithful compete to identify and eliminate the Traitors while building a prize pot, which will ultimately be split between charities by the winning stars.

The Traitors, aim to eliminate the Faithful one by one. If any Traitor remains until the end, they claim the full prize pot for their own chosen charity.

Who are the rest of the cast of The Celebrity Traitors?

The rest of this years cast include, former England rugby player Joe Marler, actress Ruth Codd, chat show host Jonathan Ross, singer and Attitude cover star Paloma Faith, actress Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, David Olusoga, Joe Wilkinson, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana and Tameka Empson.

The Celebrity Traitors will air twice each week on BBC One, with episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays for four weeks.

The premiere is expected to run for 70 minutes, and the finale will air on 31 October, coinciding with Halloween (time to get yourself a Claudia Winkleman wig).

When is The Celebrity Traitors coming to the BBC?

The Celebrity Traitors starts 8 October on BBC One. It will then be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.