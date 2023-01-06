Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Noah Schnapp, an actor on Stranger Things, has come out publicly as gay.



The move follows years of speculation about the sexuality of Will Byers, Noah’s character on the hit Netflix show.



The 18-year-old star confirmed his sexuality via a TikTok video posted today (Friday 6 January 2023).

“It was never that serious”

Taking to the video-sharing site, the star posted footage of himself with the following text overlaid: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

In added audio, a voice says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious.



“Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”



In his caption, Noah added: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Speaking to People earlier this year about Will’s storyline on the show, Noah said: “This season, it’s just more about his personal struggles and struggles with his identity, and I think it’s interesting for the audience to see that.”

Schnapps’ screen credits beyond Stranger Things include Bridge of Spies and The Peanuts Movie.