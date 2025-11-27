Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp explains why he will be ‘picky’ about taking on future LGBTQ+ roles

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has explained why he will be “picky” about taking on future LGBTQ+ roles.

Schnapp became an international name playing Will Byers, whose sexuality was confirmed as gay in season four, released in 2022. The final season of the Netflix show, scheduled in three parts between November and January, has fans eager for a romance to develop with Finn Wolfhard‘s character, Mike Wheeler.

The actor, who publicly came out as gay in early 2023, told The Hollywood Reporter that while he is open to queer roles, he wants them to feel meaningful.

“I want it to really resonate and mean something, and not just be another one for whatever diversity points” – Noah Schnapp on taking on LGBTQ+ roles

“If the right project comes that I feel really resonates, then I will,” Schnapp said. “I don’t want to just do anything. Because it’s so personal to me, I’ve been a little more picky with those kinds of projects. I want it to really resonate and mean something, and not just be another one for whatever diversity points. But I’m absolutely open to that.”

On Will’s journey in the final season, he added: “I’ve been holding it in for so long, so I’ve been looking forward to the day this all drops. It’s so touching and empowering. So getting to inspire a lot of people, and maybe even in the queer community for people to feel empowered to be themselves, I just can’t wait to see how it touches people, and if it does.”

In an interview with Attitude, Wolfhard recently addressed Stranger Things fans shipping his on-screen character developing a romance with Byers.

The 22-year-old suggested the audience has been given enough context for that storyline, and that this relationship development would not “feel that earned”.

“That’s something in the show that I feel like if it did happen, it wouldn’t feel that earned” – Finn Wolfhard addressing fans shipping ‘Byler’

“The shipping thing, that’s always, I think, something with fans of the show,” said Wolfhard.

On his on-screen relationship with Schnapp, he added: “That’s something in the show that I feel like if it did happen, it wouldn’t feel that earned.”

“What’s so great about the show is that people are able to sort of feed themselves and be accepted for who they are. I don’t really look as much on the internet about stuff.”

Co-creator Ross Duffer revealed to Variety that despite fan hopes to see Will come out as gay in series five, his storyline stretches beyond his sexuality.

“Part of his journey – it’s not just sexuality, it’s Will coming into his own as a young man,” said Duffer.

Stranger Things season five will release in three parts: the first four episodes drop on 27 November in the UK (26 November in the US), episodes five to seven on 26 December in the UK (25 December in the US), and the finale on 1 January 2026 in the UK (31 December 2025 in the US).

