White Lotus star Sam Nivola shares his love for New York City bathhouse as he films video from latest visit

Sam Nivola has publicly shared his love for the Russian-Turkish Baths in Manhattan – for the second time.

In an Instagram video posted by the establishment, the 22-year-old actor says on its doorsteps: “I just wanna say I love the Russian-Turkish baths and everyone who works here. They’re great. Come here.”

This marks the second time Nivola has publicly praised the historic bathhouse. In a recent interview with Variety, he revealed that visiting the establishment is his “favourite thing to do in Manhattan”.

Located in the East Village, the Russian-Turkish Baths have been in operation since 1892 and are known for their traditional steam rooms, saunas, and plunge pools. Since 1985, the business has been co-managed by Boris Tuberman and David Shapiro.

Fellow actor Jamie Dornan is also a fan. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Belfast star hilariously recounted being recognised by a fan inside.

Explaining that the facility “wasn’t fancy, but actually was great”, he said, “You get treated like a piece of meat. Somebody threw me on a slab, threw freezing water in my face, rubbed me down with salt and whacked me with branches from some kind of unrecognisable tree.”

He added, “This guy goes, ‘I’m a big fan of your work.’ I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve just been used and abused, but I’ll take the compliment.'”

Born in London to actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, Sam grew up in Brooklyn. He studied at Columbia University and made his breakout in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, followed by roles in Eileen, Maestro, and Netflix’s The Perfect Couple.

Most recently, he starred in season three of The White Lotus, and is currently filming the comedy Driver’s Ed. Off-screen, Nivola has also made waves in fashion, walking for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week, and is in a relationship with Iris Apatow.