Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reflect on Red, White & Royal Blue, from intimacy coordinators to sequels

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez have revealed all about Red, White & Royal Blue after being originally restricted from speaking about the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Amazon Studios movie was released to viral success last July.

In an interview with Attitude at the time, director Matthew López hit back at (clearly inaccurate) claims his leads lacked chemistry, saying: “Anybody who criticises their chemistry doesn’t know what chemistry is.”

“A closeness in a project like this, I think is required” – Nicholas Galitzine

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly this week, Nicholas offered insight into how that chemistry was achieved.

“I remember the first few minutes of rehearsal I was like, oh, this guy’s my friend. This guy is going to be a buddy,” he said. “We have the same sense of humour. It’s very ‘yes, and…’ and we just really, really got on. But that’s not to say we didn’t have great people like Robbie Taylor Hunt, who was our intimacy coordinator, who funnily enough, I’ve worked with twice now. He’s like my guy now [laughs] seeing as that’s basically my thing, is doing intimate work on camera.”

“I think he very much helped us refine the choreography of all the intimacy in way,” continued Nicholas.

“A closeness in a project like this, I think is required,” added the Mary and George star.

Taylor, meanwhile, addressed the possibility of a sequel, saying the decision lies with Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.

“I’m waiting for Casey to announce the second book,” he said. “I’m assuming that that’s what the film would be based off of — kind of like a Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo [with The Godfather books]. That would be the way that I would love it for it to happen… Matthew got the opportunity to adapt it, but Casey is the brain behind this world and these characters.”