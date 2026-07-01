Paul Anthony Kelly undergoes hot transformation for American Horror Story season 13

Ryan Murphy has dropped first-look images of Paul Anthony Kelly in American Horror Story season 13, where he dons a fresh new look.

Kelly, who plays JFK Jr. in Love Story and is known for his tall, dark and handsome looks, has dyed his hair blonde for his next role.

American Horror Story season 13 will continue and expand the show’s connected universe, particularly season 3’s Coven, while also linking back to Murder House, Hotel and Apocalypse.

Paul Anthony Kelly is the fourth cast member to be unveiled by Ryan Murphy for American Horror Story season 13

Kelly is the fourth member of the cast revealed by Murphy in first-look images. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts are among those announced to return to the franchise.

Lange was the first to be unveiled in the BTS images, appearing in a blue dress and a blonde updo resembling her American Horror Story season 1 character Constance Langdon.

Paulson was the second confirmed star to return, reprising her iconic role as The Supreme, Cordelia Goode, from season 8, Coven.

Kelly’s American Horror Story season 13 is yet to be announced

Roberts soon followed, gracing fans online with her iconic Coven line: “Surprise, bitch, I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” reprising her role as Madison Montgomery.

As of writing, Kelly’s character has yet to be announced.

Newcomer Ariana Grande has also been cast in American Horror Story Season 13, though her role has not yet been revealed.

Fan favourites Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman are set to make a comeback, alongside rumoured returns from Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Kathy Bates as Delphine LaLaurie.

When is American Horror Story season 13 coming out?

While creator Ryan Murphy initially teased a Halloween release (31 October), it has since been announced that the series will premiere on FX in September 2026.