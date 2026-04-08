American Horror Story to bring back Coven storyline as Jessica Lange returns to the franchise

American Horror Story series 13 will see the fan-favourite Coven storyline continue, with Jessica Lange announced to return.

Series 13 of the queer cult classic is set to premiere on Hulu around Halloween 2026, with actors Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Emma Roberts also set to return.

Creator Ryan Murphy confirmed the news with a behind-the-scenes photo carousel on Instagram, captioned: “American Horror Story, Season 13. Day one. The return of Jessica Lange!”

Ryan Murphy seems to confirm the return of the American Horror Story: Coven plot line

In the comments section, one fan begged Murphy to extend the series 3 Coven plotline, which has been deemed a fan-favourite among viewers. In response, the writer replied, “Done”, seemingly confirming the return to the witchy narrative.

The original Coven storyline follows a group of witches in New Orleans, led by Fiona Goode (Lange), facing violent threats centuries after the Salem Witch Trials.

Major characters included Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Kathy Bates as Delphine LaLaurie, who are also set to return in the thirteenth season.

Who will Ariana Grande play in American Horror Story series 13?

Newcomer Ariana Grande has also been cast in American Horror Story series 13, though her role has not been announced.

Grande previously worked with Murphy when she starred in his 2015 horror-comedy series Scream Queens, alongside Emma Roberts.

Lange last appeared in the franchise in series 8, titled Apocalypse, which was a crossover between Coven, the 2011 first season Murder House, and Hotel (series 5), which featured another pop diva, Lady Gaga.

Who will Jessica Lange play in American Horror Story: Season 13?

In the BTS images, the 76-year-old actress appears beside a grand window, sporting a blue dress and a blonde updo, which some say resembles her season 1 character Constance Langdon.

In Coven, Lange’s character Fiona dies following a battle with cancer, resulting in the reigning Supreme passing her title to her daughter Cordelia (Paulson).