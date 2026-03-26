Paris Lees reacts to landing five BAFTA nods for What It Feels Like for a Girl: ‘It’s still sinking in’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris Lees has reflected on the “bittersweet” milestone after her groundbreaking BBC drama What It Feels Like for a Girl scored five nominations at the BAFTA Television Awards.

The nods include Best Writer for Lees, placing her alongside major industry names and marking a rare moment of recognition for a trans creative. According to the official nominations list, Lees is shortlisted in the Writer: Drama category for the series, which premiered on BBC Three in 2025.

“I think it’s still sinking in to be honest,” Lees tells Attitude. “Not that I didn’t feel we deserved a seat at the table, because I do, but it’s unchartered territory isn’t it?”

What is What It Feels Like for a Girl?

The series – adapted from Lees’ own memoir – is an eight-part coming-of-age drama set in early 2000s Nottinghamshire, following a trans teenager navigating identity, class and survival while finding community in queer nightlife.

Paris Lees holding a copy of What It Feels Like For A Girl (Image: Paris Lees)

It has been widely praised for its raw portrayal of working-class LGBTQ+ life, with critics highlighting its emotional depth and authenticity, and some suggesting it could have a similar cultural impact to It’s a Sin in terms of representation.

Lees continued: “There have been several points in my career where I’ve found myself being welcomed into institutions and situations that people like me haven’t had the opportunity to experience before, and it’s both very exciting and very sad.”

This year’s BAFTA TV nominations reflect a highly competitive field, with major productions like Adolescence leading the pack and the BBC dominating overall nominations.

“It’s becoming impossible for people who are not born with a silver spoon in their mouths to break into the industry” – Paris Lees

Despite that, What It Feels Like for a Girl has emerged as one of the standout breakthrough contenders, with star Ellis Howard also among the first-time nominees recognised this year.

Lees was keen to stress that her achievement reflects broader systemic barriers, not just around gender identity but class.

Paris Lees and Ellis Howard (Image: Paris Lees)

“Because I can’t help but think of all the talented people who haven’t been able to realise their full potential, not just as creatives, but as human beings,” she says. “And I’m not just talking about being trans, I’m talking about being working class.”

She adds: “It’s not a victim thing. It’s just the reality – it’s becoming impossible for people who are not born with a silver spoon in their mouths to break into the industry.”

Lees said she feels “incredibly lucky and proud” of the recognition

Lees – who previously made history as British Vogue’s first trans columnist and a trailblazer across media – said she feels “incredibly lucky and proud” of the recognition.

“And I’m only just getting started.”

The series is also nominated in the publicly voted Memorable Moment category, meaning fans can directly support Lees ahead of the 10 May ceremony here.