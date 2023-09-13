Olly Alexander writes song for Josh O’Connor’s queer coming of age film

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander has composed an original track for the queer coming-of-age movie, Bonus Track.

The Years and Years star is also set to executive produce the Sky Original film the broadcaster has announced.

Bonus Track is created by God’s Own Country and The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and Mike Gilbert.

The charmingly awkward teen rom-com follows an aspiring musician and the son of a rockstar trying to win the school talent show.

Set in 2006, Bonus Track stars Joe Anders as small-town teenager George. Additionally, beside him Samuel Small stars as Max, the son of a mega-famous musical duo.

As they embark on a musical journey, George begins to wonder whether it really is a love for music that lures him close to Max.

As the synopsis reads: “George is faced with a potential dream come true – if he can just figure out what that dream now really is…”

The film also stars Susan Wokoma, Ray Panthaki, Alison Sudol, and also Jack Davenport.

Additionally, Julia Jackman directs and Gilbert is the screenwriter of Bonus Track.

Alexander’s band Years and Years’ most recent album, Night Call, reached number one on the UK Album Chart.

Meanwhile, O’Connor is set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming tennis drama Challengers. He will appear opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist as the trio play characters trapped in a love triangle.

“The tennis is the sex,” Josh explained of Challengers in a recent interview with Empire. “Those moments are so sexy.”

The star also added that the film deals with “the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

Challengers is due for release in April 2024.

Bonus Track will launch on Sky Cinema but no release date has yet been announced.

Bonus Track is screening at the 2023 London Film Festival. Find out more about the film and purchase tickets here.