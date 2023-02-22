Ian McKellen and Olly Alexander star in ‘PRIDE 50’ exhibition

Ian McKellen and Olly Alexander star in Thomas Knights’ PRIDE 50 photography exhibition.

PRIDE 50 celebrates 50 years of Pride in the UK with 50 striking portraits of LGBTQ+ people.

Among the recognisable faces are the likes of Ian McKellen, Lisa Power, Olly Alexander, Holly Johnson, Cat Burns, Kae Tempest, and many more.

“We wanted to make this exhibition feel like a community, an opportunity to reflect back on our lives, how we got to where we are, and to celebrate the people that helped us get here,” Knights shared of the PRIDE 50 exhibition.

“These images show our community in all of its different forms, the entire spectrum of the rainbow, graduating together, owning our past, living for the present, and looking forward to the future.”

The portraits in the PRIDE 50 exhibit will be on display at 102-103 Berwick Street, from 29 February until 30 March

Ian McKellen (Image: Thomas Knights)

Olly Alexander (Image: Thomas Knights)

Cat Burns (Image: Thomas Knights)

Lisa Power (Image: Thomas Knights)

Kelechi Kalu (Image: Thomas Knights)

Peter Tatchell (Image: Thomas Knights)

Jodie Harsh (Image: Thomas Knights)

Kae Tempest (Image: Thomas Knights)

Holly Johnson (Image: Thomas Knights)

Kenny Ethan Jones (Image: Thomas Knights)

Stephen Daldry, the Director of Freedom: 50 Years Of Pride said: “Five decades of Pride have been perfectly captured in each striking portrait by Thomas Knights. This exhibition tells a million stories, many we can relate to, and many more we can learn from. Each snapshot is a diverse leap into what it means to be proud.”

The Red Hot Gallery will also host various Pride-related activities including panel talks and queer music events. For more information visit RedHot100.com