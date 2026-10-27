Miguel Bernardeau reveals whether he used a prosthetic for La Bola Negra

Miguel Bernardeau has addressed whether he used a prosthetic for his full-frontal scene in Spanish gay epic La Bola Negra.

During an appearance on Spanish talk show Al cielo con ella earlier this month, host Henar Álvarez asked Bernardeau whether prosthetics were used in the film.

Bernardeau initially answered “No” before doubling back. “Ah, yes. Wait, wait, no, sorry, sorry. Yes, they have been used. I wear many kinds of prosthetics,” he said, explaining that prosthetics were used to create his character’s wounds.

Miguel Bernardeau stars in La Bola Negra

👀 Miguel Bernardeau confirms he wasn’t wearing a prosthetic in La Bola Negra! 🎬🔥 The behind-the-scenes conversation about this film just got even more interesting. #MiguelBernardeau #LaBolaNegra #LosJavis #SpanishCinema https://t.co/AyIQxeiJld — halophyte (@halophyte) October 26, 2026

Directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra weaves together three stories spanning a century of Spanish history, exploring queer identity and those who came before us.

The film takes its name from an unfinished play by gay Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, who was assassinated in 1936.

Bernardeau plays Rafael Rodríguez Rapún, a mining engineer, footballer and actor who was a close associate of Lorca, who is believed to have been his lover in real life.

Bernardeau La Bola Negra nude scenes

In the film’s 1937 storyline, Rafael is wounded during the Spanish Civil War and taken to a hospital, where he meets Sebastián, a trumpet player played by Guitarricadelafuente.

As Sebastián is tasked with guarding and caring for Rafael, a romantic connection develops between the two men.

Bernardeau appears fully naked in a shower scene in which Sebastián helps him wash. The camera briefly shows his penis.

La Bola Negra director defends casting Bernardeau in a gay role

Bernardeau, who is straight, has been supported by La Bola Negra director Ambrossi, who has defended casting him in a gay role.

He told Variety: “I totally get why straight actors want to play gay roles. It’s their craft to portray people that are different from them. I’m not against that.

“The political statement is still there with the LGBTQ+ people on camera and behind the camera. I guess Miguel [Bernardeau] is in such a good moment in his career that he wanted a challenge.

“[His character] Rafael was not an open gay man. He was confused – someone that was not able to say what he wanted.”

La bola negra is out 6 November.