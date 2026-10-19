La bola negra director defends casting straight actor Miguel Bernardeau in gay role

La bola negra director Javier Ambrossi has defended his decision to cast straight actor Miguel Bernardeau in a gay role.

Speaking to Variety, the Spanish filmmaker said he understood why heterosexual performers wanted to play LGBTQ+ characters, describing it as part of their profession.

“The political statement is still there with the LGBTQ+ people on camera and behind the camera” – La bola negra director Javier Ambrossi

“I totally get why straight actors want to play gay roles. It’s their craft to portray people that are different from them. I’m not against that.

“The political statement is still there with the LGBTQ+ people on camera and behind the camera. I guess Miguel [Bernardeau] is in such a good moment in his career that he wanted a challenge.

“[His character] Rafael was not an open gay man. He was confused – someone that was not able to say what he wanted.”

What is La bola negra about?

Bernardeau, known for his roles in Spanish television, plays Rafael, a man who struggles to express his sexuality. Ambrossi’s comments suggest the character’s difficulty in communicating his desires was an important consideration in the casting.

La bola negra is directed by Ambrossi and his creative partner Javier Calvo, who work together under the name Los Javis. The pair have previously collaborated on projects including Veneno, the television series about Spanish transgender television personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, known as La Veneno.

The film draws inspiration from an unfinished play by Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca. Its story follows three men living in different periods of Spanish history, connecting their experiences through themes of sexuality, desire and identity.

The cast also includes Guitarricadelafuente, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close.

La bola negra is out 6 November.