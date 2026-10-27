BBC launches search for UK’s next Eurovision entry

The UK has begun its search for its Eurovision 2027 entry, with the BBC and BBC Studios aiming to showcase the best of contemporary British music.

David May is leading the search once again as UK Eurovision Project Director. He previously managed Sam Ryder, who finished second at Eurovision 2022.

He led the UK’s Eurovision selection process in 2025, when Remember Monday finished 19th with ‘What the Hell Just Happened?’, and in 2026, when Look Mum No Computer finished 25th with ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’.

BBC is looking for an established British act with proven live performance experience

May said in a news release that the BBC is looking for an established British act with proven live performance experience: “We intend to be represented by an outstanding current British act, backed up by the very best songwriting and production talent the UK music industry has to offer.”

He added: “We are looking for an act with tried and tested live performance experience and a song crafted in the UK by the very best home-grown talent.”

Reflecting on Ryder’s success in 2022, he said: “I saw first-hand in 2022 what one performance at Eurovision can do for an artist’s career. The opportunity is still very much there and it’s time the United Kingdom reached the top of the Eurovision scoreboard once again.”

UK Eurovision 2027 entry announcement

The chosen act and song will be announced before March 2027, ahead of the European Broadcasting Union’s submission deadline.

Eurovision 2027 will take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, following the country’s victory in 2026 with their entry, Dara, and her song ‘Bangaranga’.

Where is Eurovision 2027?

The contest will take place at Arena Burgas, Bulgaria’s newest sports and entertainment venue. The semi-finals will be held on 11 and 13 May, followed by the Grand Final on 15 May.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said he was “delighted” to welcome Bulgaria as the host country of the 2027 singing competition.

The semi-finals and Grand Final will air on BBC One, iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on 11, 13 and 15 May 2027.