University Challenge contestants say BBC edited out their Pride pins

Two University of Leicester students have alleged the BBC digitally removed their Pride pins from an episode of University Challenge.

Samuel Carlier, an astrophysics student, and history student Emmeline Hague-Wright say they wore the pins while filming the quiz in 2026. They featured the progressive LGBTQ+ Pride flag, the bisexual Pride flag and a rainbow feather.

The episode was originally due to air on BBC Two on 24 August 2026. After being postponed twice, it was eventually broadcast on 7 September.

“Living in a liberal democracy and having the state broadcaster tell you ‘we’re editing how you look’, seems very Orwellian” – Samuel Carlier, an astrophysics student

Carlier said he contacted the BBC to ask why the pins had been edited out. He was directed to the broadcaster’s complaints website and submitted a complaint, but said he had not received a response explaining the decision.

“Living in a liberal democracy and having the state broadcaster tell you ‘we’re editing how you look’, seems very Orwellian,” he told The Leicester Gazette.

He also described the edit as “weird” and “absurd”, raising questions about how the BBC applies its impartiality rules.

BBC explains decision to remove Pride pins

The BBC said its editorial guidelines advise against contestants wearing visible symbols during filming. The rules also cover clothing featuring prominent branding or slogans.

“In line with our editorial guidelines, we advise that no badges, flags, and emblems or symbols are worn or visible during filming, along with clothing with obvious branding or slogans. If such items are not removed for any reason then a decision is made between the programme makers and the BBC regarding any edits to the programme,” a spokesperson said.

An ITV Studios spokesperson, which represents the programme’s production company, said: “University Challenge is an entertainment quiz show and is made in accordance with the BBC Editorial Guidelines requirements for impartiality.”

Contestant expected welfare call from BBC

Hague-Wright said she initially thought the BBC was contacting her to offer support following reports of online transphobia directed at contestants in an earlier episode of University Challenge.

Instead, she said, she was told that her rainbow feather pin would be removed and that the episodes would be delayed.

“At first it was mostly confusion,” she said.

Attitude has contacted the BBC for further comment.