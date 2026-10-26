Robert Irwin’s underwear shoot gets a royal reaction from Prince William on Graham Norton Show

Prince William left Robert Irwin blushing after making a cheeky comment about his “python” in the Australian conservationist’s BONDS underwear shoot.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week (23 October), Irwin’s skin-baring 2025 photoshoot was shown to the other guests.

Joined on the sofa by Hannah Waddingham, Cate Blanchett and the Prince of Wales, the LGBTQ+ ally said: “I can’t believe I’m looking at these with Prince William.”

Robert Irwin reacts to underwear shoot on The Graham Norton Show

“Australia’s hot, you can’t wear too much!” he joked.

The photos showed Irwin modelling his underwear with a python, “one of Australia’s most iconic animals”, draped around his neck.

Irwin explained that the shoot was about more than just modelling underwear. “It was an underwear commercial, obviously, but I wanted to kind of create a conservation element to it,” he said.

“I believe in bringing the message to an audience that might not ordinarily be in that world. But seriously, what matters to me is the snake in that image, wildlife was showcased,” he added.

“I’m still thinking about your python” – Prince William reacts to Irwin’s underwear shoot

When William was asked whether he had seen the photos before, he replied: “I’m still thinking about your python.”

The comment left Irwin red-faced as he leant forward and buried his face in the sofa.

Irwin and William have worked together through the Earthshot Prize, the Prince’s environmental initiative. They met during Earthshot Prize events in Cape Town in November 2024 and reunited in London in June 2026, when they travelled together on the capital’s 3,000th electric bus for an environmental event.

Appearing on This Morning in June 2026, Irwin praised William as “one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet”.

Irwin’s history of LGBTQ+ allyship

He previously declared himself to be an “ally of the LGBTQIA+ community” on his Instagram page to mark 2020’s International Coming Out Day.

Irwin also spoke out last year to DNA about his allyship, speaking warmly about his closest friends who happen to be gay: “One hundred per cent!” he said. “Luke, who was one of my best mates growing up, is gay… He and his husband Mitch only recently got married and they are two of my closest mates. They are like big brothers.”