The Traitors’ Freddie Fraser says he feels ‘numb’ after being robbed in London

The Traitors star Freddie Fraser has revealed he was robbed in London last night (26 October), leaving him feeling “numb”.

The 22-year-old university student broke his silence on social media today, explaining that his laptop was stolen along with an SD card containing all his work.

“Life’s been really testing me lately. All of our footage from yesterday is gone, and we put so much effort into it!” he wrote to his Instagram Story.

“I feel a little numb” – Freddie Fraser after being robbed

Freddie Fraser robbery statement (Image: Instagram/freddiefraserr)

“I feel a little numb, to be honest, so apologies if I don’t post as much as I usually do. Feeling pretty low.”

2026 has been quite a year for Fraser. The reality TV star came out as bisexual when he went public with his boyfriend, Bailey Ramsden, in August.

Fraser has previously spoken about the positive reception from his followers, friends and family. His mother publicly showed her support for his coming-out journey on Instagram.

Fraser’s mother shows support after son comes out

She wrote underneath one of Fraser’s posts: “As your mum, I’m so proud of you watching this Freddie… when you told me I was petrified… petrified that people might be mean to you, like when you was at school, and the thought of that broke my heart.”

“I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she wrote. “Your friends have showed me that times have changed… and seeing you this happy honestly makes me the happiest mum on the planet.”

Fraser is Attitude’s Celebrity Traitors columnist

Fraser is now a master’s student studying broadcast journalism at City St George’s.

He previously graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2026 with a degree in politics and international relations.

With series two of Celebrity Traitors having begun on 8 October, Attitude has taken Fraser under its wing as a faithful columnist.