Marlon Wayans speaks out about protecting his trans son Kai: ‘I’m gonna love my baby regardless’

Marlon Wayans has said his priority as a parent is to protect his transgender son, Kai, describing his unconditional love as “non-negotiable”.

Speaking on the We In Miami podcast, the comedian was asked whether he sees himself as a representative figure for fathers of trans children.

While rejecting the idea that he holds any formal role, Wayans said standing up for his child is instinctive. He shares 25-year-old Kai with his former partner, Angela Zackery.

“I’m gonna love my baby regardless of what anybody says” – Marlon Wayans on supporting Kai

“People can judge and say what they want but at the end of the day that’s my child,” he said. “And I’m gonna love my baby regardless of what anybody says and they should be allowed to have their anonymity and enjoy their life exactly the way they want to enjoy it.”

He added: “You can’t beat gay out of someone. You can’t hypnotize someone to not be transgender. You gotta accept and love them.”

Wayans publicly shared Kai’s transition in November 2023. Speaking at the time on The Breakfast Club, he reflected on the emotional adjustment required as a parent, explaining that he had to unlearn earlier assumptions and grow into a place of full acceptance.

Wayans also praised former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union

“My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition. Not her, his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” he said.

Elsewhere in his We In Miami interview, Wayans praised former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, calling them “heroes” and “examples” for families with transgender children. Their daughter Zaya came out as transgender in 2020.

He also said he feels “comfortable enough” in his masculinity to take on a gay role, before adding a characteristically blunt caveat.

Last year, the Scary Movie actor bit back at Soulja Boy after the rapper made transphobic remarks about his son.

Speaking to US radio station 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans suggested that the rapper probably needed the money because “nobody cares” about him.

