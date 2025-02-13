Marlon Wayans blasts Soulja Boy over anti-trans remarks about son: ‘He ain’t been relevant since 2007’

Scary Movie actor and writer Marlon Wayans has bit back at Soulja Boy after the rapper made transphobic remarks about Wayans’s son.

The pair have been embroiled in a back and forth since earlier this year when Wayans criticised Soulja Boy’s decision to perform at an event honouring Donald Trump. Speaking to US radio station 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans suggested that the rapper probably needed the money because “nobody cares” about him.

“I can’t believe I’m arguing with a n***a that dressed up like a white bitch wtf is wrong with me,” Soula Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way wrote yesterday (13 February), referencing Wayans’s turn as white female socialite in the 2004 comedy White Chicks.

In a later post however, he turned his attention to Wayan’s son, who came out publicly as trans in 2023. “Ain’t yo son a t****y that suck d**k,” he wrote, linking to an article about Wayans speaking in support of his son’s transition.

“That f****t s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans. No wonder u like dressing up as a bitch it’s in ur blood,” he went on.

Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you pic.twitter.com/B0FAHUam3x — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) February 12, 2025

Wayans responded fiercely, telling the artist: “Hey @souljaboy, you a grown man and still use the word ‘boy’ in your name. That’s what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin,” he wrote. “F**k outta here slappy.”

He made further jibes at the state of Way’s career, posting: “I respect how @souljaboy retired after them two songs. SMH so sad,” he wrote in one X/Twitter post, and then, in reference to Way’s comment about his son: “If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

In a futher post he taunted the rapper saying: “My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”

Speaking to The Breakfast Club show on iHeartRadio in 2023, Wayans spoke of the journey to acceptance he’d been on with his child. “I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition,’ he said.

“Not his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” he continued.