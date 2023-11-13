Marlon Wayans says he’s ‘so proud’ of trans son in emotional radio interview

White Chicks star Marlon Wayans has revealed his eldest child is transgender and he is full of “unconditional love and acceptance”.

The comedian and actor appeared on an emotional interview with iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club show, where he spoke about Kai’s transition.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition,’ he said.

“Not his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” he continued.

“I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need that message and I know I’m dealing with it,” – Marlon Wayans

Wayans shared the update while chatting about his upcoming stand-up show, with the working titles Skittles and Rainbow Child.

He hopes it will ignite positive conversations about gender identity, and help other parents who are guiding their children through transition.

Wayans shared that his eldest child, Kai (left) is transgender (Picture: JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Scary Movie actor shares Kai, 23, and second son Shawn, 21, with his ex-partner Angela Zackery.

“It was a very painful situation for me but, man, it’s one of the best hours I could ever imagine,” he went on to note.

Throughout the interview, Wayans reverts between different pronouns while speaking of his child’s transition, something he is “trying” his hardest to come to grips with.

He shared: “They know. They know I love them. They see me try and they’re like, ‘I’m happy’.

“I gotta respect their wishes and as a parent I just want my kids to be free – free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves.

“The more you know yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence.”

“So, if they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the fuck do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? And I’m just so proud of them for being them.”