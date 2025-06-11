Andrew Scott, Rita Ora and more announced to guest star in Lena Dunham’s Too Much series

A host of queer stars have been announced to be appearing in Lena Dunham‘s highly-anticipated Netflix sitcom Too Much.

The show, which premieres later this year on the streaming giant, stars comedian Meg Stalter and The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe as the leads in a show which sees Stalter’s character relocate from New York to London (mirroring Dunham’s own life in recent years).

The show also stars Emily Ratakowski and Adwoa Aboah in recurring roles, as well as a number of familiar faces in guest appearances, including All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott and pop star Rita Ora.

Scott, who starred in Dunham’s medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy, is one of a number of actors who have worked on seperate Dunham projects on board to appear in Too Much, such as Girls actor Andrew Rannells who famously played Elijah in the hit HBO series.

Rannells recently spoke to Queerty about reuniting with his old colleague, saying: “I love working with Lena so much. I was so thrilled that she included me in her new series. And we got to be the grown-ups this time! She and I play husband and wife. While the relationship is very different from Hannah and Elijah, in many ways it was a very similar dynamic. I just think she is the best.”

Other Girls alumni returning include Rita Wilson and Richard E. Grant, who played Marnie’s mother and Jessa’s friend from rehab respectively.

Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts, Kit Harington, Stephen Fry and Jennifer Saunders will also feature in episodes of the show.

Dunham co-created the series with her husband, the musician Luis Felber. The pair previously collaborated on the soundtrack to Catherine Called Birdy which also starred Doctor Who star Billie Piper and The Last of Us breakout Bella Ramsey.

Dunham also directed the music video for Felber’s song ‘Tucked in Tight’ in 2021.