CBB’s Jojo Siwa tells Danny Beard: ‘I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer’

It’s been one hell of a series of Celebrity Big Brother for drama – from Mickey Rourke’s early ejection for homophobic and threatening language to the show’s first ever triple eviction last night (22 April).

It’s also been a great series for queer representation, with stars like Jojo Siwa and Drag Race UK champ Danny Beard handling tricky conversations about LGBTQ+ life like pros, educating both their fellow housemates and the viewing audience in the process.

In particular, Siwa’s candid conversations about her sexuality and gender identity, and how these intersect, have been an amazing depiction of a young person who is still discovering themself.

OH MY GOD!! JOJO JUST SAID SHE'S NOT A LESBIAN AND BEING IN THE HOUSE HAS HELPED HER REALIZE THAT?! WOAH!! 🙊🙊 #CBBLive #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/vaatBuSaBz — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) April 22, 2025

This exploration of self continued for Siwa last night, as viewers of the livestream picked up. Having previously told her ex-housemate Rourke “I like girls,” Siwa was heard discussing her sexuality again with Beard in the bedroom.

“I feel so queer,” the former child star said, to which the drag queen responded: “I’m queer!”

“I’ve never – I think I’ve always told myself, I’m a lesbian,” Siwa continued. “I think you – I think being here – I’ve realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer.”

“I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality” – Jojo Siwa

“And I think that’s really cool, I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

“And you know what British people love more than anything? To queue!” Beard responded with a laugh.

Siwa is currently in a relationship with the Australian DJ and content creator Kath Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary. Ebbs came to their girlfriend’s defence earlier in the series when Siwa was subject to bigoted comments made by Rourke which led to him being issued a formal warning from producers.

The former Nickelodeon star has also been seen discussing her uncertainty around her gender in the house, particularly with Love Island star Chris Hughes with whom she has developed a close friendship. Earlier in the series Siwa explained that she is hesitant to use the label non-binary to discuss herself as she does yet feel sure of her identity.

Siwa is one of six celebrity housemates who is in the running to win Celebrity Big Brother in Friday’s finale.