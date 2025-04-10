Jojo Siwa’s girlfriend blasts Mickey Rourke as ‘disgusting’ ‘weasel of a man’ following homophobic CBB incident

Kath Ebbs, DJ and girlfriend to Celebrity Big Brother housemate Jojo Siwa, has come out in staunch defence of her partner following Mickey Rourke‘s homophobic remarks.

In last night’s episode, viewers saw Siwa become upset after Rourke made a number of sexually aggressive and homophobic remarks, including suggesting that he would “tie her up” to turn her straight and referring to her as a “fag”.

The actor was subsequently issued a formal warning from producers and apologised to Siwa. Later in the show we hear him clarifying with housemates what is the correct terminology to use around drag queens and transgender people.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ebbs said: “A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the fuck you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting and it’s literally taken me many hours to even process what the fuck* I just watched.”

“Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that fucking weasel of a man,” the Australian content creator went on. “But secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her.”

Ebbs took pause to note that whilst his homophobic remarks have garnered much attention, the former boxer also made a rape joke. “It is also just rooted in misogyny and violence. I’ve seen people commenting about his homophobia but it is also his violent comments.

“Firstly he asks her if she is into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay,” she explained. “He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight if she is in the house long enough. She shuts it down. Once she shuts it down she says he’s going to tie her up.

“That is a rape joke, that’s what that is, call it what is is.”

Ebbs also had high praise for Siwa’s housemate and former Love Island star Chris Hughes, who viewers saw comforting and defending the former child star after her interaction with Rourke.

“Obviously we saw the beautiful Chris Hughes, which thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job,” Ebbs said. “I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because, this sounds really fucked up, because he is a cis straight white man.”

“And they’re the kind of allies unfortunately, I hate to say it, that we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f**king misogynistic homophobic men.

Later in the episode, Siwa used her killer nomination to put Rourke up for eviction, meaning he will face the first public vote. “I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn’t vote Mickey out,” Ebb stated “I don’t give a fuck if you think he is entertaining, I don’t give a fuck.”

“He’s a pig and he is a dangerous person. I wouldn’t want to be alone in a room with him and I wouldn’t want fucking anyone to be alone in a room with him.”