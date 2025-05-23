JoJo Siwa says her team ‘tried to discourage’ her from doing Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she insisted on doing Celebrity Big Brother despite her team’s reservations over whether it would be wise.

“It’s funny because going into the experience, nobody on my team wanted me to do it and everyone tried to discourage me from doing it,” the former Nickelodeon star told PEOPLE recently. “But for some reason, I was really set on doing it.

“Right before I went in, the last thing I told my mom is, I said, ‘Mom, I think this is going to be the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.’ And I wasn’t speaking about my career, I was speaking about my life and I think I was accurate on that,” Siwa went on.

The former child star ultimately placed third in the show, finishing behind Drag Race UK star Danny Beard and Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd. Siwa’s time in the house was dominated by speculation around her extremely close friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Both the viewing audience and the pair’s fellow housemates remarked on the pair’s tactile relationship and intimate bond, particularly in light of the fact that Siwa was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs whilst she was in the house.

Further press attention was garnered upon Siwa’s exit after she immediately called off her relationship with Ebbs, mere hours after leaving the house at the show’s afterparty.

Though Siwa and Hughes have always maintained their relationship is platonic, yesterday The Sun published what it claims is a photograph of the pair kissing in a pool in Mexico where they are known to be holiday together.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Siwa told the publication: “I’m in such a great place. I’m so, so happy. I said to somebody the other day, ‘I don’t think humans are meant to feel this happy,’ and that somebody was like, ‘No. I think you are actually,’ and that’s… Yeah. It’s good happy.”

The ‘Karma’ singer returns to the UK this weekend ahead of a concert in London venue Colour Hoxton on 26 May.