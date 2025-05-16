JoJo Siwa returns to the UK for ‘intimate’ show in London

JoJo Siwa has announced she is returning to the UK after her headline-grabbing turn in Celebrity Big Brother.

The former child star is back for a one-night-only performance at Colours Hoxton, London on 26 May. The announcement comes the same day as she releases her new single, ‘Bulletproof’.

Colours Hoxton will be JoJo Siwa’s first UK performance since she wowed crowds on the main stage at Mighty Hoopla last year.

‘Bulletproof’, which has been described as an “upbeat, ‘Frere Jacques’ inspired track” was produced by Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain, who also co-wrote the song with Elijah Noll, and Taylor Upsahl.

The one-time Nickelodeon star recently performed the song for the first time on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

“’Bulletproof’ is a song about strength and vulnerability – realising no one is immune from the impact others have on you, but also how you come out stronger in the end,” Siwa said.

“It’s my most personal song yet because it reflects the journey I’ve been on, the challenges I’ve faced, and how I’ve grown through it all. I’m so excited for my fans to hear it and to see the music video we worked so hard on.”

A music video for the track, directed and choreographed by Siwa herself, is due to drop later today. It has been described as “a colourful and exhilarating celebration of her creativity, featuring intricate dance routines and her signature high-energy performance style.”

The singer famously kicked off her music career with the release of ‘Karma’ in 2024, which is best remembered for its iconic, frenetic choreography.

Siwa is returning to the UK after placing third in Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. The star’s time in the house was dominated by speculation around her close friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

She continued to garner press attention post-finale after it emerged that she ended her relationship with Australian influencer and podcaster Kath Ebbs at the afterparty of the reality show.

Ebbs recently spoke out in an interview with Betches about her side of the story, telling the publication: “I feel a bit like I’ve been this pawn that’s been moved around in this story by Big Brother, by JoJo, by her PR team, by the tabloids.”

Tickets for Siwa’s show at Colours Hoxton on 26 May can be purchased here.